‘Biggest mistake’ – Matt Grimes offers brutally honest reflection on his time at Leeds United

Matt Grimes has revealed that joining Leeds United is the “biggest mistake” of his career so far, after a turbulent campaign at Elland Road in 2016/17.

Grimes became one of Garry Monk’s first signings for Leeds, with the young midfielder arriving at Elland Road on a season-long loan deal from Swansea City.

Grimes had spent time at Blackburn Rovers the season before, but this was his chance to really make a name for himself at a big club like Leeds, as they prepared for a new season under Monk.

The 24-year-old was to make only seven league appearances for Leeds, though, with the midfielder making only one start in the Championship and featuring five times in cup competitions.

The midfielder didn’t contribute to a single goal during his time at Elland Road, and he was sent out on loan to Northampton Town the following season with the Cobblers eventually being relegated to League Two.

Grimes is now Swansea captain, though, and he has registered four assists for the Swans in their bid for a top-six finish this term.

Speaking on the Konversations With Kenji podcast, Grimes said: “I was thinking ‘I’m in a really good position now to have a good season on loan with a Championship club’.

“I’d played in the Championship with Blackburn so I knew I was good enough.

“But the biggest mistake I made going to Leeds, I thought, ‘I’ve played in the Championship, I’m coming from a Premier League team to a Championship team, I know the manager, Garry Monk at the time, I’m guaranteed to play’.

“That is the biggest mistake I’ve made in my career to date, and hopefully I don’t make another one like it.

“I was a little bit naive to the size of club Leeds were. As a youngster at the time, I didn’t realise how big a club it was, and the fan base.

“I just thought I was going to play every week and get my career going again. But that was my biggest mistake, just thinking it’s all going to happen.”

Swansea sit 11th in the Sky Bet Championship table, and lie three points off the play-offs ahead of the final nine games of the season.

The Verdict

Grimes really struggled at Elland Road and it looked like his career would go downwards after a troubling time at Leeds, but that hasn’t been the case.

He is now Swansea’s captain and he has played a key role in their bid for promotion this term, and he has really improved in general.

He is still only 24 years of age, so he will still be confident of being able in the top-flight in the near future.