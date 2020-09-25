Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Charlton Athletic

‘Biggest day in our recent history’, ‘So emotional’ – Many Charlton fans flock to major club announcement

Published

4 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Thomas Sandgaard has completed a takeover of the club, which has drawn an excited response from many fans of the south London club.

2020 has been a very difficult year for the Addicks as, on top of the current global situation, they have had to deal with a plethora of off-field issues, an EFL investigation and transfer embargo, and relegation to League One.

The club’s future has been under threat over the past few months due to issues concerning previous owners ESI and Paul Elliott’s attempted takeover but it was announced today that Sandgaard has become the club’s new owner.

The Danish businessman first revealed his interest back in August but today he addressed the Charlton fans as owner for the first time via an open letter.

The south London club has, of course, been here before and supporters will no doubt be cautious that this is just another false dawn but this announcement appears to confirm the Addicks’ future is safe and is still cause for celebration.

Sandgaard has made the first steps to fulfilling some of the promises he has made to the Valley faithful over the past month or so and for the supporters’ sake you’d hope he continues to do so.

6 of these Charlton Athletic facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12

Luke Young is Charlton’s most capped England international – True or false?

Unsurprisingly, he appears to be a popular figure already and many Charlton fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts following the announcement.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Biggest day in our recent history’, ‘So emotional’ – Many Charlton fans flock to major club announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: