‘Biggest day in our recent history’, ‘So emotional’ – Many Charlton fans flock to major club announcement

Charlton Athletic have confirmed that Thomas Sandgaard has completed a takeover of the club, which has drawn an excited response from many fans of the south London club.

2020 has been a very difficult year for the Addicks as, on top of the current global situation, they have had to deal with a plethora of off-field issues, an EFL investigation and transfer embargo, and relegation to League One.

The club’s future has been under threat over the past few months due to issues concerning previous owners ESI and Paul Elliott’s attempted takeover but it was announced today that Sandgaard has become the club’s new owner.

The Danish businessman first revealed his interest back in August but today he addressed the Charlton fans as owner for the first time via an open letter.

The south London club has, of course, been here before and supporters will no doubt be cautious that this is just another false dawn but this announcement appears to confirm the Addicks’ future is safe and is still cause for celebration.

Sandgaard has made the first steps to fulfilling some of the promises he has made to the Valley faithful over the past month or so and for the supporters’ sake you’d hope he continues to do so.

6 of these Charlton Athletic facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Luke Young is Charlton’s most capped England international – True or false? True False

Unsurprisingly, he appears to be a popular figure already and many Charlton fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts following the announcement.

Read their reaction here:

We will look back on this day in 20 years and realise this was the biggest day in our recent history. Onwards and upwards #COYA #cafc https://t.co/8WSmkCnDmo — Nick (@nsdoogs) September 25, 2020

If Carlsberg did Fridays 🔴⚪🔴⚪ https://t.co/SqxoqC1CZb — Michael James Weaver (@Weaverfooty14) September 25, 2020

What a Friday https://t.co/0iOwevr59o — Barney Rubble (@__JosephJ) September 25, 2020