Highlights Real Madrid is willing to wait on making a move for Sunderland's Jobe Bellingham, indicating that they are interested in the midfielder but not in a rush to sign him.

According to Carlton Palmer, Sunderland is unlikely to part with Bellingham in the January transfer window as they aim for promotion and a bigger payday in the future.

Bellingham has been a vital player for Sunderland, contributing goals and assists, and his impressive performance has caught the attention of Real Madrid, although it is too soon for a move to the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid’s stance regarding their potential interest in Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham has been clarified.

It was previously claimed that Los Blancos were keeping tabs on the 18-year-old, as they could look to reunite the Black Cats’ star with his England international older brother Jude Bellingham.

However, according to Defensa Central, the Spanish giants are willing to wait on any approach for the midfielder.

Bellingham has been a great addition to the Sunderland squad so far this season following his move from Birmingham City in the summer.

But Madrid currently have no plans to make any immediate moves for the youngster, and are willing to wait on any potential transfer.

Could Jobe Bellingham sign for Real Madrid?

Carlton Palmer believes that Sunderland will want to hold onto the youngster beyond the January transfer window, as the Championship eyes a possibly bigger pay day down the line.

The former midfielder also believes that losing Bellingham would be a big blow to their promotion hopes, claiming this is a very positive development for the club.

“Real Madrid are reportedly willing to wait to sign the younger brother of Jude Bellingham, Jobe,” Palmer told Football League World.

“Real Madrid have been monitoring Jobe’s progress following his summer move from Birmingham to Sunderland.

“Sunderland are unlikely to part company with Jobe in the January transfer window in their quest for promotion, knowing that somewhere down the line there is a bigger payday coming.

“This is great news for Mowbray and Sunderland, who sit in sixth place in the Championship, occupying the final play-off spot.

“Jobe has become a vital player for Mowbray and his team and he will hope to keep hold of him as long as he can.”

Bellingham signed for Sunderland in a deal worth a reported £3 million, making the switch from the Blues after a breakout campaign under John Eustace.

Where are Sunderland in the Championship table?

Sunderland are currently sixth in the Championship table after 16 games, level on points with seventh and eighth place West Brom and Hull City.

Their superior goal difference at this stage of the season has the Black Cats sitting inside the play-off places, which also proved the difference in the previous campaign when Mowbray’s side finished sixth at the expense of Blackburn Rovers.

Victory over Birmingham City moved Sunderland back into a top six position going into the November international break.

The Black Cats return to action this weekend with a trip to Home Park to take on Plymouth Argyle, as they look to try to close the gap to the teams above them in the standings.

How important is Jobe Bellingham to Sunderland?

Bellingham has featured in all 16 league games so far this season, contributing three goals and one assist from midfield.

The 18-year-old has been very impressive in making the transition to Sunderland, especially given the big price tag required to sign him.

The pressure of the £3 million has seemingly not impacted his development at all, and it is clear he has the potential to go on to even bigger things.

It is no surprise that Real Madrid are keeping an eye on his progress, but it is far too soon for him to be making that kind of move in his career.