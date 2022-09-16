“Bigger clubs should be sniffing around for him” – Stoke City fan pundit assesses potential transfer interest in 27-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

After being at the club since he was a nine-year-old, Lewis Baker decided to finally depart Chelsea on a permanent basis in January, and his destination was to be Stoke City.

The midfielder proved to be a great addition in the final months of the season though as he made 21 appearances, scoring eight goals and contributing two assists from the engine room.

As a result, the 27-year-old was rewarded with the Stoke captaincy this season and he has started the 2022-23 campaign in excellent fashion, four goals and two assists in nine appearances so far.

Considering the Potters haven’t had the strongest of starts to the season on the whole, it suggests that Baker’s form could only improve, making him an exciting prospect for the season ahead.

If Baker’s goal contributions continue in the way that they have been going, then it’s feasible to suggest that Premier League clubs could come knocking in the January transfer window if he carries on scoring and creating goals.

Speaking about that potential situation in terms of offers in a few months time, FLW’s Stoke fan pundit Ben Rowley said: “I think that Baker has backed himself as one of the most dangerous players in the league when played in the right position and with the right people around him, so bigger clubs should be sniffing around for him, there’s no doubt about that.

“Certainly Championship clubs, maybe even lower Premier League clubs and I guess it all hinges on how well Stoke do between now and the New Year.

“If we’re looking aspirational for the play-offs then I imagine he’d stay and as long as we convince him that we are still the right project for him, you know he’s club captain, I imagine he’s likely to stay.

“But if he’s given an offer he can’t refuse and he’s already in the prime of his career then perhaps he will see this as his one opportunity to make it to the Premier League, if Stoke aren’t up there by the end of Christmas time.”

The Verdict

Despite being 27-years-old, it seems like this is the point that Lewis Baker has really hit his best in football and given this is his first time playing regular football for a senior English side, he is bound to catch the eye of some teams this January especially if his good form continues.

As club captain, if the Potters find themselves doing well come the new year then you can imagine there’s a possibility the player will stay put especially given he is getting regular minutes and is a core part of the side.

That being said, you can imagine there will be interest from elsewhere and should that interest be coming from the top flight then the player owes it to himself to consider that.

As Ben says, this could be his last opportunity to make the step up and play regular top flight football.

For now though, the player will be fully focused on making sure he keeps up his impressive performances for the Potters in the hope that they can climb the table under Alex Neil.