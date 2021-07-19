Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Big yes from me’, ‘Would be unreal in League One’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Owls target defender

Published

6 mins ago

on

There could be a triumphant Hillsborough return for Jack Hunt this summer as the 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday, per Football Insider.

Hunt spent three years at Wednesday between 2015 and 2018 but departed to Bristol City for an undisclosed fee, his stint at Ashton Gate though ended this summer when he was released at the end of his contract.

After arriving initially on loan at Wednesday from Crystal Palace in 2015, Hunt made 108 appearances in all competitions for the club and Darren Moore is looking at options to battle with Liam Palmer for a spot at either right-back or right-wing-back in his line-up next season.

Both are roles that Hunt has played in for Bristol City in the last few years and you’d imagine he would slot right back in at Wednesday, but the Yorkshire side face competition from Championship sides Cardiff City and Blackpool for his signature.

With Hunt being based in nearby Leeds though, Wednesday will fancy their chances in bringing him back to the club after a three-year absence and their fans have been reacting to the transfer speculation.


