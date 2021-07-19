‘Big yes from me’, ‘Would be unreal in League One’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as Owls target defender

There could be a triumphant Hillsborough return for Jack Hunt this summer as the 30-year-old has been linked with a move to Sheffield Wednesday, per Football Insider.

Hunt spent three years at Wednesday between 2015 and 2018 but departed to Bristol City for an undisclosed fee, his stint at Ashton Gate though ended this summer when he was released at the end of his contract.

After arriving initially on loan at Wednesday from Crystal Palace in 2015, Hunt made 108 appearances in all competitions for the club and Darren Moore is looking at options to battle with Liam Palmer for a spot at either right-back or right-wing-back in his line-up next season.

Both are roles that Hunt has played in for Bristol City in the last few years and you’d imagine he would slot right back in at Wednesday, but the Yorkshire side face competition from Championship sides Cardiff City and Blackpool for his signature.

With Hunt being based in nearby Leeds though, Wednesday will fancy their chances in bringing him back to the club after a three-year absence and their fans have been reacting to the transfer speculation.

Upgrade on what we’ve got. Thought he was decent. https://t.co/jkLDyFJjMf — Mark Nadin (@MarkNadin1) July 19, 2021

Don’t wanna here a ‘you should never go back’ cuz Jack Hunt would be unreal in league one https://t.co/fnxcTaUYHT — Jude (@judehallowl) July 19, 2021

I’d love for this to happen. Down the players tunnel at Hillsborough there’s still a big photo of Jack Hunt celebrating with the team, he stands out in it because of the lighting. Would be class in League One.#SWFC 🦉 https://t.co/xKP6ALRG2V — Will Lowley (@LowleyW) July 19, 2021

Bring him back. Looked decent Vs us last season still 🙌 #swfc https://t.co/0uJJ5yYDxJ — Swfc Debates (@DebatesSwfc) July 19, 2021

Cracking signing tbf if we get him https://t.co/oFZTcZMK4T — nick 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@nick32346705) July 19, 2021

One of the few players I’d actually be happy to see back #swfc https://t.co/EyqpItIaku — Ash (@Ashley_Ogden) July 19, 2021

I know there’s the argument about signing former players but this is surely a no brainier in league 1? #swfc https://t.co/ChFQsV3kFT — Ben Woodcock (@Ben_Woody23) July 19, 2021

It’s a big yes from me 👍 https://t.co/0cNe8dnyUq — Mark (@mark42swfc) July 19, 2021

100% would love him back https://t.co/mEA1o7hJ1x — scott cain (@scottcain13) July 19, 2021