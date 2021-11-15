‘Big worry’ – Kevin Phillips makes admission over Sunderland ace

Former Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips has told Football Insider that it is worrying to hear that Ross Stewart is having a shoulder injury assessed.

The Scottish frontman has been almost ever present for the Black Cats up to this point, scoring 10 goals in his opening 15 league games as he continues to fill the void that was left by the departure of Charlie Wyke to Wigan Athletic.

However it was recently revealed by Lee Johnson that the striker is having an injury assessed, which is sure to be an update that will sorry most of the Sunderland faithful.

Speaking recently about the news, Phillips was quick to state the following:

“It is a big worry because physicality is a big part of Ross Stewart’s game.

“It is going to effect him and the team in regards to the way you play to him.

“Let’s just hope that the injection does not effect his performances too much. We will all keep our fingers crossed that it doesn’t.

“He’s been brilliant for Sunderland since he has come in.

“I have always said that if Sunderland are going to get promoted this season, they need someone to chip in with 20 goals. He looks like the man to do it so they need to keep him fit.”

Stewart has certainly hit the ground running since his move to the Stadium of Light back in January of this year and will be hoping that his injury won’t hold him back moving forwards.

Sunderland are back in league action next weekend as they play host to Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The Verdict

Losing Stewart for any length of time would be frustrating for Sunderland but they will be hopeful that this injury shouldn’t sideline him.

No one can doubt the influence that he has had on this squad and the hope will be now that he can continue to hit the back of the net on a regular basis.

He has been a revelation since they lost Wyke in the summer and is very well suited to playing a lone frontman under Johnson.

However this news once again underlines the need for the Black Cats to bring in another striker in January.