This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

As has been the case over the past few years, supporters of Reading FC head into the summer hoping they will still have a club to support when the next season comes around.

The Berkshire side are still under the ownership of Dai Yongge as it stands, although a statement released from the club last month revealed that they are in a period of exclusivity with an interested party ahead of a potential takeover.

Those at the SCL Stadium won’t be getting too ahead of themselves at this stage though, having been in a similar position with former Wycombe Wanderers owner Rob Couhig last year, before the deal fell through.

With plenty to think about both on and off the field, we asked Football League World’s Reading fan pundit Johnny Hunt what his wishes are for the off-season, with plenty of major decisions needing to be made.

Reading FC Dai Yongge wish outlined as transfer embargo remains

Yongge has had Reading up for sale for over 500 days as it stands, with the Chinese businessman single-handedly bringing the former Premier League club to its knees during his time in charge.

Related Reading FC decision involving Blackburn Rovers helped seal Premier League football Reading's key January transfer in 2012 proved crucial to Premier League promotion that season

After numerous points deductions and transfer embargoes placed on them, the Royals find themselves hanging on to the coattails of the League One play-offs right now, with Noel Hunt having his hands tied behind his back in the dugout after taking over from the departed Ruben Selles.

While talks are ongoing with a prospective new buyer, Hunt is hopeful that it will see the end of Yongge’s ownership of the club, along with seemingly everybody with a conscience who has had to watch the story unfold in Berkshire.

When asked about what he hopes will happen at his club over the off-season, the Reading fan said: “The wish, as always, is that we actually have a club in the summer, so we can actually do business in the transfer window.

Reading players out of contract in summer 2025 (Transfermarkt) Amadou Salif Mbengue Michael Craig Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan Jeriel Dorsett Joel Pereira (Club-option for one-year deal) Coniah Boyce-Clarke Andy Yiadom Tom Carroll Mamadi Camará Harlee Dean Tivonge Rushesha Jayden Wareham David Button Adrian Akande

“That is the biggest thing we need. We need the owner gone, we need a new owner in so that we are able to be out of this embargo that stops us buying players.”

Dai Yongge departure can help Reading FC dream again

If and when Yongge does leave the club, Reading can start to build a squad once again, and try to put the recent hellish years behind them once and for all.

It has been a constant struggle for the Royals to maintain a playing squad during their financial restraints, and they could be set for massive changes in the playing squad if nothing changes between now and the summer.

As it stands, 14 players are set to come to the end of their contracts at the Madejski Stadium at the end of June, while all three loanees will also be leaving Berkshire, leaving the third tier side with a big rebuild on their hands, with a transfer embargo still hovering over their heads.

That makes Yongge’s departure of paramount importance as the summer comes into view, and Hunt believes there is still hope for his side on the pitch if they can get rid of the man upstairs as soon as possible.

He continued: “We only have five players that are contracted past the summer, so we need to get players in and extend contracts of the ones that we want to keep.

“We need to try and build a squad, because we have the basis of a very good one, but that is all irrelevant if the club doesn’t get sold and we don’t have new owners that can take it forward.”

“So that is the big wish: that Dai Yongge is gone.”