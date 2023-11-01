Highlights William Storey has pulled out of the race to buy Reading FC, leaving the club's future in limbo.

Reading fans have seen the latest twist in the ongoing takeover saga shrouding their club, with William Storey pulling out of the race to buy them.

Both on and off of the field at the moment, things are looking pretty dire for the Royals.

They are currently looking set to face a campaign of fighting off another relegation, this time from Sky Bet League One to Sky Bet League Two, whilst off of the field they have even bigger concerns, arguably, as the very future of the club seems in limbo.

Fans want Dai Yongge gone, but who comes in to succeed him remains to be seen.

Certainly, it looks as though William Storey is now out of the race.

William Storey pulls out of Reading takeover talks

Taking to Twitter, the Rich Energy CEO said:

"After signing a contract & exclusivity in Oct we entered a period of due diligence. Our accountants have reported. My investors & I have decided not to proceed. I wish the club & loyal fans the very best & hope they get an owner who will invest for long term success."

That's one name out of the running, then, though Reading fans may grow to potentially be relieved about this particular news.

Of course, things under Storey might have gone well but after failed takeovers of both Sunderland and Coventry City, plus a short-term dealing with the Haas F1 team, Royals fans were a little wary of what may have happened to their club had he been successful in his potential purchase of them.

It does mean, though, that we still are not seeing a moving on from the Yongge era at the club, which is what fans really want more than anything else right now.

Who did Reading sign in the summer transfer window?

Reading FC - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harlee Dean Birmingham City Permanent Sam Smith Cambridge United Permanent Lewis Wing Wycombe Wanderers Permanent Clinton Mola VfB Stuttgart Permanent Harvey Knibbs Cambridge United Permanent David Button West Brom Permanent Tivonge Rushesha Swansea City Permanent Tyler Binson LAFC Academy Permanent Charlie Savage Man United Permanent Ben Elliott Chelsea Permanent Paul Mukairu FC Copenhagen Loan Dom Ballard Southampton Loan Joel Pereira Free Agent Permanent

What next in Reading takeover saga?

This is the million dollar question.

Reading fans just want some good news about the future of their club but, right now, it appears as though they're still not massively close to getting any.

Genevra Associates are another party that are interested in buying the club, but they have seen their overtures rejected so far by Yongge, and it is clear that he has a price in mind for the Royals that no-one has matched yet.

This will rumble on a little while longer yet, then, and Royals fans will just be wanting an end very soon.