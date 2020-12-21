Big update emerges on future of £8m EFL player with Leeds, Wolves, Arsenal, Liverpool and Palace in pursuit

Reading are reportedly likely to sell 19-year-old Michael Olise in January with Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Leeds United, Liverpool, and Wolves battling for him.

The teenage midfielder has been excellent for the Royals this season – scoring four times and adding seven assists in his 20 Championship appearances.

Olise’s performances have been a key factor in Reading’s strong start to the season, with Veljko Paunović’s side only outside the play-off places on goal difference, but it seems he could be on the move in the winter transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Frenchman – who is understood to have an £8 million release clause – is expected to leave the Berkshire club in January.

The report claims that Reading are hoping that Olise will sign an extended deal that keeps him at the club but are preparing for his potential exit with Premier League teams circling.

It is thought that Arsenal, Palace, Leeds, Liverpool and Wolves are all keen on the 19-year-old, who has really shown his quality in the first few months of the 2020/21 campaign.

Olise fought his way into the first team in the second half of last season but has stepped up his game in the current campaign – already playing more league minutes and providing 10 more goal contributions.

The Verdict

This is a big update and certainly a blow for Reading fans as it appears the club is preparing to potentially lose one of their most exciting players next month.

The interest from Premier League sides is no surprise given the teenager’s impressive form this term and clear quality but the £8 million release clause appears to have hamstrung the Royals.

Should he move to one of the bigger clubs, it’s hard to see Olise getting much game time straight away so the Championship outfit may be able to secure a loan back.

This seems as though this could be one of the big stories of the winter window in the EFL.