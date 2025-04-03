Leicester City will already have one eye on the Championship next season after Wednesday evening's 2-0 loss at Manchester City consigned Ruud van Nistelrooy's side to their eighth straight defeat.

The Foxes gained promotion back to the Premier League at the very first attempt as champions under Enzo Maresca but are poised to join Southampton and Ipswich Town in making a swift second-tier return, with relegation set to be mathematically confirmed in the coming weeks.

Leicester are currently 19th in the top-flight standings with just four victories and 17 points on the board from 30 matches. They are now three points shy of 18th-placed Ipswich, who claimed their first league win of 2025 over Bournemouth last night, and are all-but-relegated with a twelve-point gap to bridge between themselves and Wolverhampton Wanderers in 17th position.

There has been very little to be positive about at the King Power Stadium this season but Jamie Vardy has continued to provide infront of goal. The evergreen striker, now aged 38, has registered seven strikes and has been directly involved in 10 of his side's 25 league goals, after his 18-goal haul helped Leicester to the Championship title last time out.

Jamie Vardy's Leicester City career stats across all competitions via FotMob, as of April 3 Appearances Goals Assists 493 198 52

Vardy is set to see his current contract expire this summer, and his situation has appeared uncertain for quite some time. However, a potentially huge update on Vardy's future has now emerged...

As per a recent update via X from Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett, Vardy has no intention of retiring in spite of his age.

It's expected that Vardy's future will be resolved between now and the end of the campaign, while the possibility of signing a fresh deal in the East Midlands remains.

However, the Foxes legend is said to be "ambitious" and still wants to play at the top level.

That could spell bad news for Leicester, who, barring an unprecedented miracle in the remaining eight games of the current Premier League campaign, will be hosting Championship football come August.

It is not yet clear just how many suitors Vardy has, and he may have to consider moving overseas to continue playing top-flight football.

Leicester City must be shrewd with potential Jamie Vardy contract renewal

According to Capology, a site which provides estimated figures on player salaries, Vardy is collecting an astonishing weekly wage of £140,000.

It's no great surprise a player of Vardy's calibre and class is collecting such a hefty pay packet, of course, but his age means Leicester must be extremely cautious when putting a new offer on the table.