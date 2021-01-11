Big update emerges in transfer battle for Alfie Doughty amid Stoke, QPR, Celtic and Rangers links

Stoke City have reportedly won the race for Charlton Athletic winger Alfie Doughty, per Football Insider.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a flurry of clubs in the UK after informing the Addicks that he would not be signing a new deal at The Valley.

Celtic and Rangers both approached Doughty on a pre-contract agreement, meaning he would only move in the summer, but inevitable interest from EFL clubs eventually came.

Bournemouth, QPR and Stoke had all apparently had offers accepted for the left-sided player in the last few days, with Potters boss Michael O’Neill unusually confirming that a bid had been lodged for Doughty in the press.

And it does seem as though that they are set to secure the signature of Charlton’s contract rebel, and even though he refused to pen a new deal at the League One side, Doughty will head back on loan for the rest of the season.

Doughty isn’t expected to be fit for at least another month after suffering from a hamstring tear back in October, but he will be looking to impress his new boss by firing in some more goals for the club he will permanently depart in the summer.

The Verdict

This is a great bit of business for Stoke, and if the rumoured fee of £650,000 is correct, then the Staffordshire side may have picked up the bargain of the window.

Doughty can play in both of O’Neill’s systems – both as a left wing back or as a more advanced left winger, and even an inside forward on the right-hand side, although Tyrese Campbell has that position locked down you feel when he returns from injury next season.

Stoke fans should be excited to see Doughty in the 2021/22 campaign, and out of all the clubs that were in for him, he’s picked the one where he will probably get the most game-time in the next few years, which is definitely a smart move.