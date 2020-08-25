Big transfer development involving Ebere Eze and Crystal Palace emerges

QPR attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze is close to securing a £16 million switch to Premier League side Crystal Palace, as per the Telegraph.

The deal which could be worth up to £19.5m is set to be finalised in the next 48 hours and it appears Palace have fended off interest from plenty of other potential suitors in the race for the player.

Eze, 22, was one of the Sky Bet Championship’s standout stars last season, playing an influential role in Mark Warburton’s QPR team as they settled for a mid-table finish.

The versatile midfielder made 48 appearances for the R’s last season contributing 14 goals and eight assists in a dazzling season for the player.

It’s a transfer saga that has rumbled on for weeks, and as we exclusively revealed on Football League World back in July, Palace had been leading the chase to sign the midfielder for some time.

An array of clubs including Tottenham and West Ham had been linked with a move for the attacking midfielder, but it’s Roy Hodgson’s Palace who look to have got this deal over the line.

Palace have had several offers for the player rejected over the last few weeks but after plenty of haggling, a £16m fee has been agreed upon between the two sides, which could rise to £19.5m.