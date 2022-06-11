Big transfer claim surrounding key Fulham man emerges from Turkey

Fenerbahce are in talks with Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic over a potential move, Turkish outlet Fotomac has claimed.

Mitrovic enjoyed yet another outstanding season in the Championship for the Cottagers during the 2021/22 campaign.

The Serbian international scored a record 43 league goals for the Cottagers, firing them to promotion back to the Premier League as second-tier champions at the first time of asking.

Perhaps not surprisingly, that is something that has now led to plenty of speculation around Mitrovic’s future, with supposed interest from elsewhere now emerging in the wake of that latest success for the striker.

According to this latest update, Fenerbahce – who finished second in the Turkish top-flight in 2021/22 – have now opened negotiations about the prospective signing of Mitrovic with the transfer window now open.

As things stand, there are still four years remaining on Mitrovic’s contract with Fulham, securing his future at Craven Cottage until the end of the 2025/26 season.

The Verdict

Even with these reports, it would feel like a big surprise if Mitrovic was to move on this summer.

With so long remaining on his contract, there is absolutely no pressure on Fulham to sell Mitrovic anytime soon.

Given how important the Serbian international was to the Cotagers again in 2021/22, there is no way that they are going to want to let him go any time soon.

Indeed, you also get the feeling that Mitrovic may believe he has unfinished business in the Premier League after his previous efforts in the top-flight, so he may be reluctant to make a move of this nature as well.