‘Big time baller’ – Many Reading fans heap praise on player following victory over Birmingham

Reading put an end to four straight Championship defeats with a 2-1 victory over Birmingham City. 

The Blues, who came into the clash brimming with confidence after an excellent performance and result against Bristol City, opened the scoring through Scott Hogan in the third minute, with Lee Bowyer’s side picking up from where they left off during the week. 

18-year-old Jahmari Clarke, who was brought into the fray at half time, nodded in an equaliser in the 70th minute from John Swift’s enticing ball into the area to restore parity. 

The teenager then proved to be the match-winner 12 minutes later, when he followed up on his own effort that went straight at Matija Sarkic, making no mistake second time around and confirming three points for his side. 

Yet to start a Championship contest as of yet, the young forward certainly made a case for himself with the impact he made at St Andrew’s.

He has appeared 10 times off the bench this season but has played a mere total of 143 minutes of Championship football.

Clarke was part of a Reading bench yesterday where all outfield options were teenagers. 

Here, we take look at how Reading fans on Twitter have reacted to Clarke’s performance against The Blues…


