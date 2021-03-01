‘Big thumbs up from me’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans react as club confirm new arrivals

Darren Moore was only appointed as Sheffield Wednesday’s new manager this morning and he’s already made some big moves to shake the club up.

The 46-year-old was headhunted at the weekend by the Owls and took charge of his last match as Doncaster Rovers manager on Saturday as they went down 2-1 to Ipswich Town in Suffolk.

But not long after that was over, Moore was talking to Wednesday about becoming their new boss, and after two months without a permanent replacement for Tony Pulis, Dejphon Chansiri finally got his man.

It’s been a long wait and at times it’s been fun for Owls fans having Neil Thompson in caretaker charge, but they can now move forward with Moore at the helm for the rest of the season as they enter a crucial period of their relegation battle.

Moore has already made some additions to his backroom staff, with Thompson reverting back to his role as first-team coach.

Arriving alongside Moore from Doncaster Rovers is Jamie Smith, a former full-back who made 149 league appearances for Crystal Palace between 1997 and 2004.

Also coming into the fold at Hillsborough is Paul Williams, a former Derby County and Coventry City defender who has a mass amount of coaching experience at the likes of Birmingham, Swansea, the England youth setup and at Nottingham Forest – who he managed for a few months in 2016.

With Moore’s appointment there’s a general new-found good feeling amongst the fanbase and the new coaching appointments have been welcomed with similar excitement.

