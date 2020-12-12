‘Big team’ – Plenty of Blackburn fans give their thoughts on confirmed team news for Norwich clash

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to return to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, as they host Norwich City at Ewood Park.

Wednesday night’s late defeat at Bristol City brought an end to a seven-game unbeaten run for Tony Mowbray’s side, although they have won their last three home games.

But with the Lancashire club yet to beat a team currently in the top half of the Championship table, this would be the perfect time to change that, against the league leaders.

However, Norwich have lost just one of their last 13 league games, meaning this is unlikely to be an easy task for Rovers.

The hosts have made just one change from that midweek defeat at Ashton Gate, with Darragh Lenihan returning from suspension at centre back, replacing Daniel Ayala, who drops to the bench, where he takes the place of on-loan midfielder Tom Trybull, who is ineligible to face his parent club.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Blackburn fans were keen to give their opinion on their side’s starting lineup for the game, with the decision to keep Derrick Williams in the side ahead of Ayala a particular talking point.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say.

As tough as it’s gonna get, if we win this with a riddled injury hit squad we should have the belief we can at least compete for top 6. We have not had the best of luck against the Canaries in recent years… until TODAY! #LetsDoThis pic.twitter.com/HOg1dc43Rl — 🎄Blackburn Roverseas 🎄 (@roverseas) December 12, 2020

Big team — Ben (@riley08ben) December 12, 2020

Ayala won’t be happy with that but I do think it’s Williams and one other because Lenihan & Ayala are too similar for me. — GalDavies (@GalDavies1986) December 12, 2020

Glad it’s Del ahead of Ayala — Lost in Transit (@eversoverbose2) December 12, 2020

Maybe William’s added pace compared with Ayala was the reason — Ben Talbot (@ben_talbot95) December 12, 2020

Thought Ayala would start and Williams dropped 🤦‍♂️🤣 — Chris raw (@r4wwy) December 12, 2020

So not the Straightforward decision that I thought. — Dave Ashton (@DaveAshton4) December 12, 2020