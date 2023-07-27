Highlights

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has warned that newly-promoted Ipswich Town will be a "big test" on the opening day of the Championship season and that the division will be "tough" in 2023/24.

Mowbray has highlighted the spending power and strength of the relegated Premier League teams - Leeds United, Leicester City, and Southampton - as well as the arrivals of Plymouth Arygle, Sheffield Wednesday, and Ipswich from League One as the key factors in a stronger field this term.

Tony Mowbray 2023/24 Championship verdict

Sunderland defied the odds by reaching the play-offs in 2022/23, in what was their first season after promotion back to the Championship, and will hope to go one better in the upcoming campaign.

But the second tier field looks stronger than it has ever been - a fact that is not lost on Mowbray. Speaking to Chronicle Live, he discussed the challenge facing the Black Cats this season.

He said: "The landscape has changed because the relegated Premier League teams can spend £10m or £8m on a player, and there have been some pretty big additions to their squads,

"Of course, they have lost maybe £50m or £100m-worth of players if you look at, say, Leicester who have lost [James] Maddison and [Harvey] Barnes. They have lost some really talented players for big money and have tried to replace them with big signings in the Championship.

"Leicester, Southampton, Leeds, are three pretty big, established, football clubs that will be a handful in this division so let's see how they adjust and adapt."

Sunderland v Ipswich: Tony Mowbray's prediction

Sunderland kick things off by hosting Ipswich - one of Mowbray's former teams - at the Stadium of Light on Sunday 6th August in what promises to be an intruiging contest.

The Tractor Boys were hugely impressive as they won promotion from League One last term, winning 99 points under Kieran McKenna, and have big aspirations for their first season back in the second tier.

Mowbray offered a warning of just what a tough test Ipswich were likely to post on opening weekend.

He said: "It seems this season the league is going to be tougher - even Ipswich Town coming up [from League One]. I was there for nine years as a player and coach, it's a big club with a big fanbase and they are very passionate having won the FA Cup in 1978 and the UEFA Cup in 1981.

"It's a big, big club, and it will be a big test for us on the opening day. Sheffield Wednesday also coming out of that league, then Plymouth as a bit of an unknown quantity.

"The league looks tough but I am sure that other teams look at Sunderland and think 'that's a tough fixture' home and away."

Sunderland wrap up their pre-season with friendlies against La Liga side RCD Mallorca - at the Stadium of Light on Saturday 29th July - and National League outfit Hartlepool United - at Suit Direct Stadium on Tuesday 1st August.

"I think we're already anxious to get going," said Mowbray. "But we've got a couple of games first against Mallorca at the weekend and then Hartlepool on Tuesday. We're all just keen to get started now."