‘Big step down in quality’ – Newcastle United set sights on Blackburn Rovers player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Newcastle United have set their sights on Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan, as per a report from TEAMtalk.

The report states that the Magpies are one of five Premier League clubs interested in a move for Blackburn’s captain, with Aston Villa, Everton, Leeds United and Wolves also in pursuit.

Lenihan has played a full 90 minutes in all but two league games for the Lancashire club this season, once again proving to be a vital component in Tony Mowbray’s side.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever get a red card during their time at the club? 1 of 25 David Dunn Yes No

Born in Dunboyne, Ireland, Lenihan joined Rovers back in 2011, progressing with the academy before cementing himself as a regular starter and integral member of the squad.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts regarding this potential deal…

Ben Wignall

Considering what Newcastle have been linked with recently, this would be a big step down in quality all things considered.

It’s gone from the likes of Diego Carlos and James Tarkowski to Dan Burn and now to Lenihan being linked – and I could see the Ireland international being nothing more than a player that provides a bit of depth.

Newcastle’s current centre-back options aren’t the greatest and Lenihan is having a very good season for Blackburn in the Championship so it’s understandable as to why he’s getting Premier League interest.

However for where Newcastle want to be in a few years time I could just see him getting lost in the shuffle very quickly.

I could see Lenihan fitting in at a Norwich or a Watford or someone of that ilk but if I was him I would be seeing my contract out at Blackburn until the end of the season as there’s a real chance of promotion to the top flight.

Charlie Gregory

Darragh Lenihan has arguably been one of Blackburn’s best players this season – and Newcastle would do well to sign him.

He’s been a source of consistent solidity for Rovers this year and he is exactly the kind of player that Newcastle should be signing with their newfound riches.

He’s superb now in the Championship and has the potential to get even better – and it is a deal that works for the Toon in both ways, as he could do a job for them in both the Premier League and the Championship.

Lenihan then should be one of the main targets for Newcastle – but Blackburn certainly won’t want to lose him.

Ned Holmes

It would be a risk but I do actually think Darragh Lenihan could turn out to be a great signing for Newcastle.

They need to improve their options at centre-back and Lenihan has been exceptional for Blackburn this season.

I’d back him to make the step up to the Premier League but it is a risk and I’m not sure that Newcastle can afford to take one right now.

The 27-year-old has never played above Championship level and having thrived as part of a back-three this term, I’d be worried about him getting exposed in a back-four.

They’d be overpaying for him if they try to sign him in the last few days of the window but I think he could make a fantastic addition in the summer, when he’s likely to get a bit more time to get used to the Premier League.

It’s unlikely to be a signing that really excites Newcastle fans following the takeover but he could prove excellent value for money.