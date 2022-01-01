‘Big statement from the club’, ‘Love to see it’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans react as Mowbray seals fresh agreement

Blackburn Rovers forward Sam Gallagher has signed a contract extension at Ewood Park to remain with the club until 2024, the club has confirmed this morning.

The 26-year-old’s contract was previously due to expire in 18 months, an unideal situation for the Lancashire outfit having seen the ex-Southampton man become a key squad member for the club since his permanent move from St Mary’s back in 2019, scoring five goals and recording three assists in 16 league displays this season.

Establishing himself as one of the first names on the teamsheet in the early stages of the campaign as part of a front three alongside Ben Brereton Diaz and Tyrhys Dolan, he hasn’t been able to force his way back into the lineup after being ruled out with a calf injury for the entirety of November.

However, he still remains firmly in manager Tony Mowbray’s plans and could be called upon at any point with Ben Brereton Diaz being heavily linked with a move away from the second-tier side, after scoring 20 times in just 24 league appearances this term.

The Lancashire outfit have been in talks with several key players in recent months as they look to tie down some of their most valuable assets, seeing the young squad exceed all expectations after key departures in the summer and are currently sitting level with second-placed Fulham.

Though talks with others have stalled, Rovers have now managed to tie down Gallagher, with the club holding the option to extend his stay for a further 12 months at the end of 2024.

As a result, the striker’s future at Ewood Park is effectively secured until the end of the 2024/25 season.

After this latest development, how did fans of the high-flyers react? We take a look at a selection of responses to this news.

Absolutely love to see it 😍 https://t.co/zWlcsfOll2 — Bradley White (@bradwhite32) January 1, 2022

Excellent start to the year… Rothwell, Kaminski, Nyambe and Lenihan now please https://t.co/oA2MK0ypZ8 — Turny (@TNYKN) January 1, 2022

Great start to the new year 👏 Let’s hope a few more follow #rovers https://t.co/V9QQG83cO9 — Rovers Fans Online (@OnlineRovers) January 1, 2022

Year can only get worse now after this sublime news — Alex Currie (@alexcurrie1875) January 1, 2022

Big statement from the club, let’s hope more to follow — Matthew Mellor (@mattmellor12) January 1, 2022

OOOOF what a start to the new year! Keep it coming lads 🖊 📝🔵⚪️🎉 — Crisis Moss (@mosstoboy) January 1, 2022

Brilliant news. Let's hope Nyambe Lenihan and Rothwell sign extentions — Chris Lambert 🌹 (@Lambert_1875) January 1, 2022

Solid. Now all we need is Lenihan, Rothwell & Nyambe. Don’t worry, I’m not expecting a Brereton-Diaz decision until the summer, he’d be daft to commit now. — Rael James Mason (@raeljames) January 1, 2022