‘Big statement’, ‘Finally been found out’ – Darren Moore decision causes a stir among many Sheffield Wednesday fans

Sheffield Wednesday suffered a second defeat in two games under new manager Darren Moore against Reading today and the decision to take Barry Bannan off in the first half has caused a stir among Owls fans.

Wednesday travelled to the Madejski Stadium knowing they were in for a tough game against the promotion-chasing Royals but things got even harder 29 minutes in.

Centre-back Julian Borner gave away a penalty and was subsequently shown a red card, with Michael Olise putting the hosts ahead from the spot.

Moore opted to bring off Bannan, the club captain, and replace him with defender Matt Penney as he looked to shore things up at the back.

But ultimately it was a struggle for Wednesday, bereft of confidence due to their recent form and down to 10 men, and Reading finished comprehensive 3-0 winners.

The decision to take Bannan off just after the half-hour mark has proven a talking point among fans of the Yorkshire club, illustrating that the skipper is not universally popular.

Some supporters were frustrated by the decision while others felt it was a strong move from their new manager.

Read what Wednesday fans had to say here:

Good job we subbed Bannan for Penney #swfc — Sharpey (@THEsharpey) March 6, 2021

Finally were realising bannan isn’t all that! 🥳 silver lining #swfc off you go sidewinder — GeeBeeOwl (@geebee1985) March 6, 2021

@swfc looks like Bannan finally been found out…Good old Darren..👌 — Guy Aspinall (@AspinallGuy) March 6, 2021

In the week Bannan comes off when we need a goal. And today he takes Bannan off! I’d love to know the logic #swfc — Atdhe Nuhiu (@ATDHENUHIU13) March 6, 2021

Taking Bannan off is a big statement from Moore. He’s in charge and no-one is safe. Well done DM. — RB (@rbswfc) March 6, 2021

Why would you take Bannan off, literally the only player who might create something out of nothing. No hope at all now. — Nicholas James (@SWFCNick) March 6, 2021

Manager doesn’t trust Bannan nice one he’s a quick learner 👍 #swfc https://t.co/UEiGLdpslO — JBH (@JBH_swfc) March 6, 2021

Bannan coming off, finally a manager that sees if we go behind he isn’t interested and offers nothing! Taking off the “captain” speaks volumes about him #bannan #swfc — Gary kennett (@G_Ken5) March 6, 2021