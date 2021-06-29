Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Big signing’, ‘Lovely’ – These Ipswich fans are delighted as another new recruit announced

Published

9 mins ago

on

Ipswich Town have continued their busy start to the transfer market by completing the signing of Matt Penney on a free transfer.

The left-back was available after it was revealed he would be leaving Sheffield Wednesday following the expiry of his contract this summer and the Tractor Boys have acted quickly to bring the 23-year-old in.

The club announced the news on their official site and they confirmed he had signed a two-year deal initially, with the club having the option of extending that by a further 12 months.

Given his pedigree, with Penney having had Championship experienced, along with a season in the Bundesliga II with St. Pauli, it’s fair to say that many fans see this as a good bit of business.

Are these 17 facts about Ipswich Town’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17

Ipswich Town first badge contained the coat of arms for Ipswich Borough Council?

They will have high hopes for Paul Cook’s new-look XI next season and here we look at some of the reaction to Penney’s arrival from a section of the support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Big signing’, ‘Lovely’ – These Ipswich fans are delighted as another new recruit announced

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: