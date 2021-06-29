‘Big signing’, ‘Lovely’ – These Ipswich fans are delighted as another new recruit announced

Ipswich Town have continued their busy start to the transfer market by completing the signing of Matt Penney on a free transfer.

🙌 𝐒𝐔𝐌𝐌𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐈𝐆𝐍𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐍𝐔𝐌𝐁𝐄𝐑 𝐒𝐈𝐗!#itfc — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) June 29, 2021

The left-back was available after it was revealed he would be leaving Sheffield Wednesday following the expiry of his contract this summer and the Tractor Boys have acted quickly to bring the 23-year-old in.

The club announced the news on their official site and they confirmed he had signed a two-year deal initially, with the club having the option of extending that by a further 12 months.

Given his pedigree, with Penney having had Championship experienced, along with a season in the Bundesliga II with St. Pauli, it’s fair to say that many fans see this as a good bit of business.

They will have high hopes for Paul Cook’s new-look XI next season and here we look at some of the reaction to Penney’s arrival from a section of the support on Twitter…

lovely job — dan 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@_dan1878) June 29, 2021

The Penney has dropped big signing — MendesGomesSZN (@MendesGomesSZN) June 29, 2021

They're flying in now — Alex Venthem (@AlexVenthem) June 29, 2021

Just got out of school to see this… Great signing! 🔵⚪️ https://t.co/2cvTSThnUv — Taylor Poole (@taylorpoole239) June 29, 2021

The worst kept secret had now been lifted 😂 It’s signing number 6 for the mighty Town … a left sided player. Anyone else feeling the excitement ? Get us back to Portman road!! #itfc https://t.co/Syvzx7Nq1v — TALKING TOWN (@TalkingTownITFC) June 29, 2021

Low risk transfer, the capability of profit in front of us is immense, bit early to announce a transfer though isn’t it?…unless there’s another to come after the England game 👀 #itfc https://t.co/Sw66V0m0R4 — Curtis Yates (@CurtisYxtes) June 29, 2021

