‘Big signing’, ‘Another excellent addition’ – Many Birmingham fans react to club’s latest arrival

Birmingham City fans have been demanding it for days and now the cat is finally out of the bag – Dion Sanderson has arrived at St. Andrews on a season-long loan.

Manager Lee Bowyer said last week, via the Sunderland Echo, that he was hopeful of concluding a deal for the 21-year-old in the coming days and it’s now become a reality, with the Blues beating off a whole host of clubs for the in-demand defender.

After a spell at Cardiff City in 2019-20, Sanderson rose to prominence with his assured performances for Sunderland in League One last season, and following their failure in the play-offs they tried to sign the youngster for £1 million from Wolves, but it was swiftly rejected.

Sanderson has been scouted by a host of clubs since being on loan at the Black Cats and even their biggest rivals Newcastle United chanced their arm with a bid, but that was also turned down at Molineux with the club not wanting to lose the player.

Wolves’ preference all along has been to loan Sanderson out again and that’s exactly what they’ve done, and Sanderson won’t have to travel far next season to play for the Blues where he may slot into a back three alongside Harlee Dean and Kristian Pedersen.

Birmingham fans have been reacting to the news and as you can expect there are a few excited supporters revealing their delight at the deal.


