‘Big shout out’, ‘Delighted’ – Many QPR fans discuss one man’s display v Coventry

Published

8 mins ago

on

QPR beat Coventry City 3-0 yesterday and the performance of goalkeeper Joe Lumley has proven a talking point among many supporters of the west London club. 

Seny Dieng has been the R’s first choice shot-stopper for the majority of the season but Lumley was included from the start yesterday and repaid Mark Warburton’s faith in him.

The 26-year-old wasn’t tested too much by the Sky Blues but produced a composed and reassuring display – making three saves and one claim (Whoscored) as he helped his side keep a clean sheet.

The last year hasn’t been the easiest period for Lumley, who has found himself under fire from fans, unseated as the R’s number one, sent out on loan twice, and linked with a permanent move away.

With Dieng returning from international duty, Warburton opted for the 26-year-old between the sticks and was hugely positive about his performance after the game.

He told West London Sport: “I can’t talk highly enough about Joe. He was ready to play and it was the right thing to do.

“Joe is a top class goalkeeper who has had to watch Seny play very, very well. He’s had to be patient.”

Lumley has not always been popular among the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium faithful but he certainly seems to have impressed with his performance yesterday.

Many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the game…


