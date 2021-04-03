‘Big shout out’, ‘Delighted’ – Many QPR fans discuss one man’s display v Coventry

QPR beat Coventry City 3-0 yesterday and the performance of goalkeeper Joe Lumley has proven a talking point among many supporters of the west London club.

Seny Dieng has been the R’s first choice shot-stopper for the majority of the season but Lumley was included from the start yesterday and repaid Mark Warburton’s faith in him.

The 26-year-old wasn’t tested too much by the Sky Blues but produced a composed and reassuring display – making three saves and one claim (Whoscored) as he helped his side keep a clean sheet.

The last year hasn’t been the easiest period for Lumley, who has found himself under fire from fans, unseated as the R’s number one, sent out on loan twice, and linked with a permanent move away.

With Dieng returning from international duty, Warburton opted for the 26-year-old between the sticks and was hugely positive about his performance after the game.

He told West London Sport: “I can’t talk highly enough about Joe. He was ready to play and it was the right thing to do.

“Joe is a top class goalkeeper who has had to watch Seny play very, very well. He’s had to be patient.”

Lumley has not always been popular among the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium faithful but he certainly seems to have impressed with his performance yesterday.

Many fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the game…

Great team performance and big shout out for Joe Lumley on his clean sheet and assured performance! — Anthony Fogden (@QPRFogdens) April 3, 2021

after a clean sheet today joe lumley has already doubled his clean sheets from last season.

fully deserved from joe, i’m sure every qpr fan is buzzing for him.#QPR #QPRCOV pic.twitter.com/GnS9j6zshR — IC10💥 (@KingIliasss10) April 2, 2021

Delighted for Lumley aswell, I know he probably didn’t have much to do, nevertheless the clean sheet will do him good! — Ted (@TeddyboyQPR) April 2, 2021

So happy for Lumley, little to do but kept his cool. That'll do wonders for his confidence. #QPR — Sam Taylor (@samtaylorqpr) April 2, 2021

Lumley > dieng

And I’m muting this conversation — Alex (@qprAL27) April 2, 2021

Lumley or Dieng? After today I have to say it’ll be a tough decision for the remainder of the season. Tbh I think both are great and am happy with whoever starts https://t.co/8OizlLsDl7 — QPR LATEST NEWS (@latest_qpr) April 2, 2021

🧤 Retorno ao time titular

✅ Clean-sheet 💪 Joe Lumley!#QPRCOV pic.twitter.com/2hnVV7kAGc — QPR FC Brasil (@QPRFCBR) April 2, 2021

Another excellent result today and good to see Lumley have a clean sheet in his 1st game for months #QPR #QPRFC — Robbo (@sjr66qpr) April 2, 2021