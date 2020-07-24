‘Big shame this’ – These Leeds United fans have a classy response to figure’s Elland Road departure

Carlos Corberan has left Leeds United, with the Spaniard taking up the head-coach role at Huddersfield Town.

Leeds has been Corberan’s home over the course of the last three years, with the Spaniard doing some great work with the club’s under-23s. Additionally, he’s served as part of Marcelo Bielsa’s senior coaching team, helping the Whites win the Championship title in 2019/20.

📰 Carlos Corberan has left his role at Leeds United. We thank Carlos for his outstanding efforts and we wish him well for the future. pic.twitter.com/8okwWjl9Cp — Leeds United (@LUFC) July 23, 2020

However, a step into management has emerged at the end of that campaign, with Huddersfield Town appointing the 37-year-old as their new head-coach and luring him out of Premier League-bound Leeds.

Quiz: Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 Leeds United players wear?

1 of 14 Patrick Bamford. 9 11

It is, undoubtedly, a tough job at the John Smith’s Stadium as Huddersfield look for a fresh direction after Danny Cowley guided them to safety in the Championship, with Corberan thrown in at the deep end in many ways.

There should be encouragement from the reaction of the Leeds fans, though, who are gutted to see such a promising coach and a big part of what’s gone right over the last three years, departing.

Here, we look at the kind messages that followed the announcement…

Good luck @CarlosCorberan Hope you can forge your own, career as a head coach and its a long and successful one. #MOT #CHAMPION #ALAW — ⚽️ (@The_Ayling_Flop) July 23, 2020

Big shame this but he's a top Coach who was bound to get a Managers job. Let's hope he's back one day leading us out All the very best Carlos — Ryan🏆 (@__MrPositive__) July 23, 2020

Thank you for everything Carlos. Wish you all the best 👏👏 #MOT — LUFCDATA 🏆 (@LUFCDATA) July 23, 2020

Best wishes & good luck Carlos deserved a crack in management been outstanding for Leeds MOT. — R.Cartwright 💙💛 (@rogercart57) July 23, 2020

Thank you Carlos for all your brilliant work for us at Leeds and I wish you great success in your new job. I hope one day to see you return to Leeds 💛💙👏 #MOT — Enzio Francescoli (@Franc3scoli) July 23, 2020

Done absolute bits for the U23’s, best of luck to him👏🏼 — Ash (C) (@ashlaurenn_) July 23, 2020

I'm sorry to see him leave Leeds as he has done well for us. Thank you. — Follow Me And LUFC (@FollowMeAndLUFC) July 23, 2020