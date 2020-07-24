Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

‘Big shame this’ – These Leeds United fans have a classy response to figure’s Elland Road departure

Published

9 mins ago

on

Carlos Corberan has left Leeds United, with the Spaniard taking up the head-coach role at Huddersfield Town.

Leeds has been Corberan’s home over the course of the last three years, with the Spaniard doing some great work with the club’s under-23s. Additionally, he’s served as part of Marcelo Bielsa’s senior coaching team, helping the Whites win the Championship title in 2019/20.

However, a step into management has emerged at the end of that campaign, with Huddersfield Town appointing the 37-year-old as their new head-coach and luring him out of Premier League-bound Leeds.

It is, undoubtedly, a tough job at the John Smith’s Stadium as Huddersfield look for a fresh direction after Danny Cowley guided them to safety in the Championship, with Corberan thrown in at the deep end in many ways.

There should be encouragement from the reaction of the Leeds fans, though, who are gutted to see such a promising coach and a big part of what’s gone right over the last three years, departing.

Here, we look at the kind messages that followed the announcement…


