‘Big risk’, ‘A message to Forest’ – Many Derby fans debate Wayne Rooney decision as starting XI is confirmed

Derby County defender Lee Buchanan has been named in the starting XI for the East Midlands derby clash with Nottingham Forest, a decision that has proven a talking point among many Rams fans.

The left-back has not featured for the senior side since November due to injury but has been included in place of Craig Forsyth with Colin Kazim-Richards in for Luke Plange the only other change made by Wayne Rooney.

Two changes for Derby Day 👤@ColinKazim and Lee Buchanan come into the side! 🔄 𝗬𝗢𝗨𝗨𝗨𝗨 𝗥𝗔𝗠𝗦! 🐏🤍#DCFC pic.twitter.com/2XmuDJUPEj — Derby County (@dcfcofficial) January 22, 2022

The last week or so has been dominated by continued off-field chaos at Pride Park but Rooney’s side will be looking to extend their five-match unbeaten run in the Championship, which has included victories over Sheffield United, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion, and Blackpool.

The 2-0 win against the Blades last Saturday has helped the Rams move off the bottom of the Championship for the first time since their full 21-point deduction was confirmed and they could close the gap on safety to just five points with a win today.

Rooney will be hoping that the inclusion of Buchanan, who has been linked with a move to Forest this month, will help his side claim all three points.

It’s certainly a decision that has proven a talking point among fans, as the reaction of many of them on Twitter shows…

Wanted Fozzy but good to see Buchanan back https://t.co/QOo8UhkPeQ — B🥷🏻 (@blakedcfc) January 22, 2022

The best Buchanan is back from injury mensen https://t.co/kXAqIQMNGa — Wout 🇧🇪🐏 (@_VVout) January 22, 2022

buchanan playing just to spite forest 😭😭😭 https://t.co/Lc9JdDTiI9 — ella⁶⁹ 🐏 (@foolforbucky) January 22, 2022

Buchananstraight after injury over Forsyth is a big risk — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) January 22, 2022

I feel like Buchanan starting is a message to forest that they can’t have him — Why We Can’t Have Nice Things (@Duke_Arutha) January 22, 2022

Buchanan and festy on the left! Strong left hand side! COYR! — Tom Draycott (@tomdraycott) January 22, 2022

Not sure if this is quite the right game for Buchanan to return. Bids from Forest plus rustiness from lack of first team action… hope I’m wrong though 🐏🐏 — Johnny Russell’s left foot (@johnnysleftfoot) January 22, 2022