‘Big risk’, ‘A message to Forest’ – Many Derby fans debate Wayne Rooney decision as starting XI is confirmed

1 hour ago

Derby County defender Lee Buchanan has been named in the starting XI for the East Midlands derby clash with Nottingham Forest, a decision that has proven a talking point among many Rams fans. 

The left-back has not featured for the senior side since November due to injury but has been included in place of Craig Forsyth with Colin Kazim-Richards in for Luke Plange the only other change made by Wayne Rooney.

The last week or so has been dominated by continued off-field chaos at Pride Park but Rooney’s side will be looking to extend their five-match unbeaten run in the Championship, which has included victories over Sheffield United, Stoke City, West Bromwich Albion, and Blackpool.

The 2-0 win against the Blades last Saturday has helped the Rams move off the bottom of the Championship for the first time since their full 21-point deduction was confirmed and they could close the gap on safety to just five points with a win today.

Rooney will be hoping that the inclusion of Buchanan, who has been linked with a move to Forest this month, will help his side claim all three points.

It’s certainly a decision that has proven a talking point among fans, as the reaction of many of them on Twitter shows…


