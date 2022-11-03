“Big red flag” – Concerning view on West Brom situation emerges

Finance expert Kieran Maguire has raised issues with recent developments at West Brom.

It has been a turbulent time for the Baggies, with the team currently sitting 23rd in the Championship table.

He has compared the situation to Derby County, who recently struggled with financial issues to the extent that they went into administration.

Speaking on his The Price of Football podcast, the finance expert highlighted the £25 million loan being sought from MSD Holdings.

He pointed out that this is the same company which also lent £25 million to the Rams.

He also wondered which asset that money would be secured against, claiming that the parachute payments likely would not be accepted as they are set to run out in the next 18 months.

For that reason, the football finance guru admitted that the Hawthorns is the most likely asset that could be used by the owners to secure the loan.

“West Brom are approaching MSD Holdings, who were involved with Derby County,” said Maguire.

“They were owed £22 million and lent a further £3 million which was secured through the sale of Pride Park.

“MSD Holdings are potentially going to lend up to £25 million to West Bromwich Albion.

“What’s that going to be secured on? Well, West Brom’s parachute payments end on the 30 June so I can’t see them being secured on that.

“So therefore the only other asset that remains is the club stadium. It’s effectively that West Brom are taking out a mortgage if this deal goes through.

“Given that the club has had 18 months of parachute payments, why is it now going in hock to a lender?

“Big red flag.”

Quiz: Which foreign club do these 18 ex-West Brom players play for now?

1 of 18 Who does former West Brom man Claudio Yacob play for now? Newell's Old Boys Boca Juniors River Plate Universitario

This comes in the aftermath of the group Shareholder 4 Albion nominating the club’s home ground as a Community Asset of Value, which was a development welcomed by the owners.

West Brom fans also protested the ownership of the club on Tuesday night as Carlos Corberan secured his first victory as the team’s latest manager.

The Verdict

It couldn’t be clearer what the fans would think of putting the Hawthorns at risk given their decision this week to attempt to protect the stadium from a potential sale.

Protests on Tuesday night highlight just how drastic things now are for Albion regarding the relationship between fans and the owners.

That results on the pitch this season have been so poor only exacerbates this issue.

Corberan will have a difficult task managing all of these off-field issues as he looks to climb the league table, to steer well clear of any relegation battle.