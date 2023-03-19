Reading FC will be plunged into a relegation battle this week when they are hit with a points deduction, according to the Reading Chronicle.

A second points deduction in the space of 18 months has been hanging over Reading for a number of weeks now, with the Guardian reporting that "after failing to adhere to a business plan agreed between the Championship club and the EFL", a second six-point punishment is on the horizon.

The Reading Chronicle are reporting how that deduction will come in the coming week, plunging Reading into the Championship's relegation battle.

Paul Ince's side are 17th in the Championship table following yesterday's 1-1 draw with Hull City - Andy Carroll's goal cancelling out Regan Slater's opener. The Royals sit nine points clear of Huddersfield Town, yet a six-point deduction plunges them to 21st in the table and in the sights of the Terriers and the rest of the bottom-three: Blackpool and Wigan Athletic.

Commenting on the looming deduction, via the Reading Chronicle, Ince said: "As far as I’m concerned I don’t know when it’s coming, or if it’s coming. There seems to be a lot of stuff in the press at the minute about other teams. The EFL seem to be on one at the moment, they’re hitting everyone. I’m sure something will be coming our way but for me I’m glad we didn’t lose the game. No manager likes going into an international break losing a game."

The final two fixtures of the season pitch Reading up against Wigan and Huddersfield in games that could, now, be absolutely massive in the fight for survival at the bottom of the Championship. A 3-1 win against Blackpool on February 25th is, equally, looking quite important now given how the table will look if Reading's points are deducted this week.

Huddersfield picked up three points yesterday with a 1-0 win at Millwall, whilst Wigan rallied for a point against Watford. Blackpool lost 4-1 to Coventry City.

The Verdict

Reading have known that a points deduction was coming for a while now and if it does come this week, it makes for a very interesting relegation battle on the other side of the international break.

Ince's side will be in that scrap and with their fate in their own hands. However, with Huddersfield showing signs of life under Neil Warnock, Blackpool having the odd flash in the pan with Mick McCarthy and Wigan just about hanging in there with Shaun Maloney, their status as a Championship club is hardly guaranteed.

Thoughts? Let us know!