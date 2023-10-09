Highlights Birmingham City's decision to sack John Eustace, despite the team's good form, raises doubts about the new owners' ability to make decisions.

Fans are concerned that this managerial change could lead to a repeat of past failures, as previous changes in management did not result in success.

The new owners have gained some credit with the fans, but that could easily diminish if their gamble on Wayne Rooney does not pay off. The pressure is on both Rooney and the owners to deliver.

Birmingham City have made the rather bold move to relieve John Eustace of his duties.

Blues have been in good form so far this season, with Eustace getting a real tune out of his players and also earning plenty of praise from fans.

Indeed, the positive feeling among the supporters built on what was a respectable campaign last year, with Eustace showing some great coaching attributes, especially with so much uncertainty off of the field.

That, of course, has since been sold with new owners at St Andrew's and yet, here we are talking about a surprise managerial sacking, with Wayne Rooney tipped to be on the way in.

Bold move from Blues owners

There's no doubting that it's a bold move from the Birmingham owners.

To replace a manager that has been doing well, not just this season but last too, is always going to raise eyebrows and place scrutiny not only on the man coming in but also the ones making the decision.

Early on in their tenure, then, the new ownership have put themselves potentially in the firing line as, if Rooney comes in and things fall apart, Blues fans will be wondering just why the decision was made, and will question whether those running the club are capable of making the best calls.

Of course, form under Eustace may have tailed off later this season but the saying 'if it ain't broke don't fix it' comes to mind here.

A familiar feeling for Birmingham fans

Blues supporters may well be feeling a sense of deja vu.

Not such a long time ago, the club looked to be on a positive path, only for Gary Rowett to be surprisingly removed as manager for Gianfranco Zola to come in, and things soon fell away for the side that year.

Indeed, in truth, the club hasn't really come massively close to winning promotion since, and so fans will hope history isn't going to repeat itself here, with shoots of optimism beginning to shoot through under Eustace, and in fact under the new ownership.

New owners hoping for credit in the bank

Finally, the new owners, because they are the new owners and have replaced a group that few Blues fans could stick, have some credit in the bank with the support.

However, that will soon erode if they make big decisions like this, which look like quite big gambles in fact, which then backfire.

It's a lot of pressure on Wayne Rooney, too, as he knows what he is coming into with fans so onboard with what Eustace was doing, and he knows a couple of poor results and a slide down the table will only pile the pressure on him.

If Rooney and the team kick on and improve further then you hold your hands up and say fair play to the ownership for taking such a punt, but right now the safe option seemed to be to sit on their hands - we'll soon see if they've made the right call.