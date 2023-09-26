EFL pundit Sam Parkin says he is concerned how Norwich City will manage without strikers Ashley Barnes and Josh Sargent.

The Canaries enjoyed an excellent start to the season, picking up 13 points from their first six league games, but they have since suffered back-to-back defeats against Leicester City and Plymouth Argyle.

It was a dismal afternoon for David Wagner's side as they were beaten 6-2 by the Pilgrims at Home Park on Saturday.

Argyle established a five-goal lead inside 59 minutes thanks to Morgan Whittaker's hat-trick and goals from Dan Scarr and Finn Azaz.

The visitors reduced the deficit with two goals from Adam Idah, the second of which came from the penalty spot, but the Pilgrims added a sixth in stoppage time through Luke Cundle.

Norwich will be looking to respond to the comprehensive defeat and get their season back on track, but they are set to be without Barnes and Sargent for an extended period of time.

Sargent, who was the club's top scorer last season, has been sidelined since August with an ankle injury and is expected to be out until the New Year after undergoing surgery.

The USA international was joined on the treatment table by fellow frontman Barnes after he suffered medial knee ligament damage in the defeat to Leicester last week, and while he does not require surgery, he is likely to be out until after the November international break.

Wagner admitted he was frustrated to lose the pair, but insisted he was not concerned by the situation.

"Do I like it? Obviously not. It's anything but nice, but part of the game. To be without our two strikers who started a lot of games at the beginning of the season for the next couple of months, or even more, is not good but it is how it is. We have a squad together where I have a lot of trust and belief," Wagner told the Pink Un.

What did Sam Parkin say?

Parkin says that he is worried about Norwich in the absence of Barnes and Sargent, and believes the Canaries' performance levels have significantly declined in recent weeks.

"I saw them against Leicester last week, they've lost a little bit of their rhythm I would say in terms of their control," Parkin said on the What The EFL?! podcast.

"Losing Ashley Barnes and Josh Sargent is going to be a big issue.

"Hwang came in here, lasted 45 minutes, in the previous game he played Gibbs as a kind of advanced midfielder/number 10.

"I think that David Wagner got this wrong from the off, and I think making the change at half-time, Adam Forshaw for Hwang, a centre-forward, emphasises that.

"They need a bit more in midfield, an area of the pitch that Plymouth tried to swamp, that was the main reason for Steven Schumacher's tactical switch.

"David Wagner tried to change it at half-time, reinforcing the midfield, and pushing Sara forward to get him in closer proximity to Adam Idah is maybe how they should have started the game.

"But it's a problem for them moving forward because they didn't look creative against Leicester and again at the weekend.

"They scored two which is good for the confidence of Idah, but I think both units, defensively and in an attacking sense, Norwich are way off where they were a few weeks ago, so big problems for them."

What next for Norwich City?

It is a huge blow for Norwich to lose Barnes and Sargent for a lengthy period of time.

While Wagner has faith in his squad to step up, there are question marks over whether the likes of Idah, Hwang Ui-jo, Gabriel Sara and Jonathan Rowe can provide the goals in the pair's absence.

After their emphatic defeat against Plymouth, it is essential that Norwich tighten up at the back, particularly now they have lost the goal threat of Barnes and Sargent.

The Canaries face Premier League side Fulham in the Carabao Cup at Craven Cottage on Wednesday night before they host Birmingham City at Carrow Road in the Championship on Saturday.