This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sheffield United are firmly embroiled in the race for automatic promotion out of the Championship and in to the Premier League heading into the final weeks of the season.

The Blades sit level with Leeds United at the top of the second tier, with Daniel Farke's side just pipping Chris Wilder's men to the top spot on goal difference ahead of Tuesday night's round of fixtures.

Should United secure an instant return back to the top flight this season, Wilder will have written yet another successful chapter in his Bramall Lane story, and will be looking to give a much better account of themselves than the last time they were in with the big boys.

"Loads of questions still to be asked" - Confidence over Chris Wilder's long-term Sheffield United future revealed

We asked our Sheffield United fan pundit, Jimmy (aka Blades Ramble): 'Gut feeling, do you think Chris Wilder is in it for the long haul or not? Can you still see him being Blades manager in three years' time?'

Jimmy said: "Our manager is definitely in this for the long haul.

"I think that he will finish his career at Sheffield United if he's not prematurely removed from his position. I don't think he's anywhere near ready to retire yet.

"I think it will be an owners decision for Chris Wilder to leave if that happens, rather than a Chris Wilder decision to leave. So, if he stays at the club long-term, it's because he's been very successful.

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United record (as of 10 March) - per Transfermarkt Time period Games Wins Draws Defeats Points per game Dec 2023 - present 65 28 11 26 1.46 May 2016 - Mar 2021 227 106 44 77 1.59

"All current indicators are that we're doing very well under Chris Wilder. Hopefully we can get promoted this season, and that will be the test. That will be the test - staying in the Premier League.

"Do the new owners of the club see Chris Wilder as the man that can sustain us in the Premier League? Or at least if we have a difficult season next season, is he trusted to be the man that gets us there on a long-term basis?

"Loads of questions still to be asked. But in terms of where his loyalties lie, Chris Wilder's loyalties lie with Sheffield United."

Sheffield United should remain confident in Chris Wilder if they win Premier League promotion

Some managers are just made for certain clubs, and that's certainly the case with Wilder and Sheffield United.

United is his boyhood club, and that's not hard to tell given the passion he exhibits on the Bramall Lane touchline. That culture of pride and playing for the badge which he's installed is undoubtedly a huge factor in the club's success under him this season.

So strong is that culture, that even despite being unable to turn around Blades' Premier League campaign last term, in a season that saw the club win just three games and concede 104 goals in the top flight, there was an unwavering confidence from most people connected with the club that he was the right man to lead the club into the current season.

That's looking like a smart decision by the club's hierarchy with just weeks remaining of the campaign, as Wilder's side find themselves in an excellent position to not only secure automatic promotion, but to perhaps snatch the title away from Leeds.

So, whilst he may still have to prove that he can bring Premier League security to Sheffield United, tearing down everything he's built/building and entrusting a different manager to do that, would perhaps be an even greater risk for the club to take.

The Blades boss has the total support of the Bramall Lane faithful, and they appear ready to right their top flight wrongs next season.