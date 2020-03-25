‘Big performance’ – Many Coventry City fans react to Brandon Mason’s message

Many Coventry City fans have taken to Twitter to react to Brandon Mason’s message after the defender secured the club’s place in the second round of the FIFA Ultimate QuaranTeam tournament.

With the English Football League deciding to suspend action until April 30th, the Sky Blues opted to take part in the virtual knock-out competition set up by League Two side Leyton Orient.

Selected by Coventry to represent the club in the tournament, Mason sealed an impressive 5-1 victory over Rochdale to set up a clash with Queens Park Rangers in the next round.

The money generated from this particular event will mainly be donated to the EFL to help deal with financial difficulties that sides will face due to the ongoing health crisis with a small portion also going to mental health charity Mind.

Mason, who has made 16 appearances for Coventry this season in all competitions, will be determined to play a key role in helping the club seal promotion to the Championship when the season eventually resumes.

Currently five points clear at the top of the third-tier standings, the Sky Blues ought to be brimming with confidence heading into the final ten fixtures of the year.

Reflecting on his FIFA triumph on Twitter, Mason posted: “Still on our way!

“Journey continues.

“Stay safe, stay tuned.”

Can you get 15 out of 15 on this Coventry quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 What was Coventry's front-of-shirt sponsor for the 2018/19 season? MidRepro McDonald's Burger King Nationwide

Upon seeing the defender’s message, many Coventry fans reacted in a positive manner on the social media platform.

Her are some of the best responses from the club’s supporters…

Big performance same next week — Josh (@jxshfxrrell) March 24, 2020

Well done lad! — Neil (@BryterMoon) March 24, 2020

Yes Breez 👏💙 — Callum (@calsanderson17) March 24, 2020

Well done mate. Got me singing 20 goals 20 goal @bakayoko_a with that last one! #PUSB — Bav Panchal (@bavpanchal) March 24, 2020

Great match Brandon 😂👌🏼⚽️✈ — Susie Dunn #PUSB💙 👨‍👩‍👧‍👦⚽️ #MH (@susie351975) March 24, 2020

#PUSB Super Beezy, well in my son — John McLaughlin (@CCFCJohnMc) March 24, 2020

Well played Brandon ✈️✈️ — CCFC Family Zone (@familyzoneccfc) March 24, 2020