Leeds United

‘Big part to play’, ‘Excited to see more’ – These Leeds fans have high hopes for youngster after recent win

Published

9 mins ago

on

Ian Poveda made his Elland Road debut for Leeds United in the 3-0 win over Fulham yesterday.

Leeds returned to the top of the Championship table yesterday, and opened up a three point gap over West Brom with a comfortable win over 4th-place Fulham.

Goals from Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison sealed their first win since the return of Championship football, and the game saw another substitute appearance for Poveda.

The 20-year-old joined in January but would have to wait until last weekend to make his debut for the club. Marcelo Bielsa deemed Poveda to be lacking in match fitness, but has slowly worked the ex-Manchester City man into the fold.

He shared a determined message on Twitter earlier today, and it brought about a positive response from the Leeds fans.

See what they had to say on Poveda’s introduction to the side, and their hopes for his future at the club:


