‘Big part to play’, ‘Excited to see more’ – These Leeds fans have high hopes for youngster after recent win

Ian Poveda made his Elland Road debut for Leeds United in the 3-0 win over Fulham yesterday.

Leeds returned to the top of the Championship table yesterday, and opened up a three point gap over West Brom with a comfortable win over 4th-place Fulham.

Goals from Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison sealed their first win since the return of Championship football, and the game saw another substitute appearance for Poveda.

The 20-year-old joined in January but would have to wait until last weekend to make his debut for the club. Marcelo Bielsa deemed Poveda to be lacking in match fitness, but has slowly worked the ex-Manchester City man into the fold.

He shared a determined message on Twitter earlier today, and it brought about a positive response from the Leeds fans.

See what they had to say on Poveda’s introduction to the side, and their hopes for his future at the club:

Gonna be a great player for us. — JT1919💙💛 (@JohnmjtJt1919) June 28, 2020

Big part to play. Keep working hard. MOT! — White Knight LUFC (@WhiteKnightLUFC) June 28, 2020

Great performances every time you’ve come on! #alaw 💙💛 — HullWhites 💙💛 (@WhitesHull) June 28, 2020

I was willing you to get a goal yesterday – it'll come. — Reginald Glovebox Ⓥ (@RGlovebox) June 28, 2020

You do you! Excited to see more of what you have to offer💙💛 — Tom Linfoot (@Tomlinfoot1) June 28, 2020

Great start and the goals will come — john w 62 (@johnw62) June 28, 2020

You've got the best coach in the world to work with Ian. Continue to put the effort in and the goals and assists will come. ALAW. 👍 — Dave Dodwell (@dodwell_dave) June 28, 2020