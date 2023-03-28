Michael Carrick has revealed his delight as Jonny Howson agreed a one-year extension to remain with Middlesbrough.

The former Manchester United coach has transformed Boro since his appointment, with the Teesside outfit firmly in the mix for automatic promotion as we approach the final months of the campaign.

And, a key part to that success has been Howson, with the experienced midfielder having featured regularly under Carrick, keeping the captaincy and being a real leader on the pitch.

Yet, the long-term future of the 34-year-old was unclear, as his previous contract was expiring this summer, with Howson the only senior first-team player in that situation at the Riverside Stadium.

Therefore, Boro have rewarded the former Leeds United man with a new deal, as it was announced that he had put pen to paper on a contract that will run until 2024. That news was met with a positive reaction from Carrick, who told the club’s media that keeping Howson was very important for him.

“He's a big part of what we do here. He's had a good season, he's in great shape, and he's such a great example to the rest of the lads here.”

The immediate focus for Howson will be finishing the job with Boro this season, and he is sure to be in the XI this weekend when Carrick’s side take on a Huddersfield Town side battling to stay in the Championship.

Boro are currently three points behind Sheffield United as they seek a top two finish, although the Blades do have a game in hand.

The verdict

This is good news for Boro, and it’s totally deserved for Howson, as, despite his age, he continues to be an important player for Carrick on the pitch. Obviously, that’s the most important thing, and his displays this season suggest he will continue to have a role to play for the next 12 months.

Then, you have his influence in the dressing room and the training ground on a day-to-day basis. Howson is clearly a respected professional and someone who is a positive influence on others in the squad.

So, it was a no-brainer to keep Howson for another year, and he will hope that his new contract is played out as a Premier League player.

