‘Big news’ – Kevin Phillips reacts to recent off-the-field Leeds United announcement

Leeds United have recently announced that their academy status has been upgraded to Category One.

It’s been a season to remember for the Elland Road faithful both on and off the pitch, with Marcelo Bielsa’s side edging closer to a long-awaited return to the Premier League this term.

Leeds are currently sat top of the Championship table, and are six points clear of third-placed Brentford with three matches remaining in this year’s campaign.

Speaking in an interview with Football Insider, former West Brom and Sunderland striker Kevin Phillips reacted to the news that Leeds’ academy setup had been upgraded, and labelled it as ‘massive’.

“It is big news.

“It shows that Leeds are moving back in the right direction. They were challenging in semi-finals in the Champions League, they dropped down to the Championship but hopefully now they will be back in the Premier League and the academy can start moving forward.

“It is important for them to bring players through given the situation at the moment where teams do not have tons and tons of money to splash out. It is massive for them.”

Leeds are set to return to competitive action when they take on relegation-threatened Barnsley at Elland Road on Thursday evening, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three points from.

The Verdict:

It’s certainly going to benefit them in the future.

Marcelo Bielsa has already shown that he’s willing to give some of the academy players a chance in the first-team squad, and it’s good to see the category being upgraded heading towards next year’s campaign.

This will give the club a better chance of producing and developing better players through to the first-team, who could well be playing their football in the Premier League next season.