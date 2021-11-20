‘Big move Slav’ – These Sheffield United fans react to breaking team news for Coventry clash

Sheffield United will be looking to pick up a much needed win on Saturday afternoon, as they take on Coventry City at Bramall Lane.

The Blades go into the game 17th in the Championship table, nine points off the play-off places, following a run of just one win in their last five games.

Have Sheffield United ever won an away game at these 20 stadiums?

1 of 20 St Mary's? Yes No

As a result, the pressure may be starting to build on manager Slavisa Jokanovic, with the club so far yet to mount a push for an immediate promotion back to the Premier League, as had been expected before the start of the campaign.

By contrast, Coventry have enjoyed an excellent start to the season, and start the match fourth in the second-tier standings, with 30 points from 17 league games so far this season.

Perhaps with that in mind, Jokanovic has named a Sheffield United starting lineup that shows four changes from the one that lost 3-1 at Blackburn Rovers last time out, as Wes Foderingham replaces the injured Robin Olsen in goal, and Conor Hourihane comes in for the suspended Oliver Norwood.

Meanwhile, Ben Davies and Illiman N’Diaye both also return to the starting XI, replacing Ben Osborn and Rhian Brewster, who both drop to the bench, with Jokanovic seemingly reverting to a system of three at the back.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Sheffield United fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those Blades supporters had to say.

That bench 🤮 — Gem Tollerfield (@TheBladette) November 20, 2021

No sander….. what — Maximoose ⚔🏴‍☠️ (@Maximoose22_) November 20, 2021

5 at back. Big move Slav. Let’s do it then, YA NIGHT ED⚔️ — Kop.Finest (@KopFinest) November 20, 2021

Brewster scores and then doesn’t get played and we wonder why he can’t pick up form? — JayCheetham04 (@jay2004blade) November 20, 2021

Why not allow Brewster to have a run of games and get his form up? Apart from that, I’m happy with the back 3 of Egan, Bashanbauer and Davies. — Sonny UTB Glasby (@IndianBal) November 20, 2021

Actually like this line up a lot — Seff (@garliclover123) November 20, 2021

Please be a back 5 and not bash in the middle 🤞🤞🤞 — Daniel Jackson (@djjackson222) November 20, 2021

A bit harsh on Oz considering Fleck has been so bad. Speedboat to score winner in 90th minute. Called it — harrymills (@harrymills78) November 20, 2021

Olsen not in goal my days got better — Sam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿⚔️ (@samjroyle) November 20, 2021