Big-money sale happens: 2 nightmare scenarios Bristol City will want to avoid in the January transfer window

The January transfer window is fast approaching and while it can be an exciting time for Championship clubs, it can also throw up some nightmare scenarios.

Bristol City will be hoping to avoid those – particularly given they’re not sitting too far above the relegation zone right now.

Here, we’ve looked at two such nightmare scenarios that Nigel Pearson and co. will want to steer clear of next month…

Alex Scott departs

Antoine Semenyo is the City player drawing the most links ahead of the January window and though losing the 22-year-old would be disappointing, the South West club have had success without him this season and his contract situation means that a sale is something they may have to consider.

The same cannot be said for Alex Scott, who has become arguably their most important player in 2022/23 as his astounding rise has continued.

Pearson has repeatedly tipped him to play for England one day and it does only seem a matter of time before he plays Premier League football but losing him next month would be a nightmare scenario.

Replacing a player of Scott’s current ability will be very hard to do in January while a sale would rob fans of seeing their brightest young talent develop further in a City shirt.

His contract runs until 2025 so the Ashton Gate outfit will likely look to reject any offers that come in but a sizeable one might be too tempting to resist given their well-documented financial issues.

They’re unable to strengthen

Pearson has made it clear on a number of occasions that a player will likely have to be sold for the Robins to be able to bring anyone in.

There are areas of the squad that need reinforcement – namely centre-back and central midfield – but assuming the likes of Antoine Semenyo and Alex Scott stay and out-of-favour players such as Dan Bentley and Han-Noah Massengo aren’t sold, there is a very real possibility that City simply can’t afford to strengthen.

Given the problems with depth we’ve seen this term, with Pearson having to use players out of possession and turn to young players that might not quite be ready for first team football yet, it would be frustrating if they were unable to strengthen and could put them in a difficult position in the new year.