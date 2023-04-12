Norwich City and Galatasaray have come to an agreement on the future of Milot Rashica.

According to Turkish outlet Fanatik, the clubs have agreed that the player should remain in Turkey for next season.

Rashica is currently on loan with Galatasaray, where he has made 18 league appearances for the current league leaders.

Galatasaray are six points clear of Fenerbahce with 10 games remaining in the campaign.

Will Milot Rashica return to Norwich City?

The Kosovo international signed for Norwich in 2021 from German side Werder Bremen for €11 million (£9.67m).

During his first season at Carrow Road, the forward featured 31 times in the Premier League as the club suffered relegation to the Championship.

After initially featuring in the club’s opening few games this campaign, the 26-year-old agreed a year-long loan deal to the Turkish giants.

Rashica has contributed two goals and four assists as the club seeks its first title triumph since 2019.

While an agreement has been reached between the two clubs over the immediate future of the player, the terms of that deal has not yet been negotiated.

It was previously reported that there was a big gap in the valuation of the player between Norwich and Galatasaray, meaning both clubs are open to a potential permanent sale.

However, another loan move has also been mooted in the event that Galatasaray fail to meet Norwich’s valuation.

What summer business can we expect from Norwich City?

It could yet be a busy summer at Carrow Road so generating revenue through a big player sale could be a smart move.

David Wagner is likely to want to shape the squad closer to his liking having not had the opportunity to make any significant changes in the market during his time at Norwich so far.

Given Rashica could raise funds without his departure impacting the current squad, it could be worthwhile selling him below value to give Wagner some extra money to spend in the summer with the goal of improving the squad as it is.

Teemu Pukki’s departure will come as a blow to Norwich due to him leaving at the end of his contract, so a replacement will need to be found without big income arriving from a sale of the Finland international.

Rashica did arrive for a potential club record fee, so it would be difficult to agree to too big of a loss, but his contract has only two years remaining so this may be a good opportunity to cut ties on a player who has ultimately not proven his worth.