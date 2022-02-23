“Big money” – Acun Ilicali drops Hull City transfer claim over striker

Hull City owner Acun Ilicali has told Sports Talk that he is prepared to spend big on a striker this summer for the club.

The Turkish businessman completed his takeover of the Tigers last month and has since gone about looking to strengthen their existing squad in the final third.

Both Allahyar Sayyadmanesh and Marcus Forss arrived on loan from Fenerbahce and Brentford respectively in order to add to the already available forward options of Tom Eaves and Tyler Smith at the MKM Stadium.

But now Ilicali has underlined his intention to throw big money about in the summer transfer window as he seeks to add another option to the Hull City ranks:

“We don’t have a budget problem. I only think I will spend big money on maybe the striker. I think success is coming from the biggest strikers in the world in football.”

The Turk is already showing his financial hand and has previously announced his intention to get the club back into the Premier League in the long term.

For the time being, the East Riding of Yorkshire outfit will be looking to secure their Sky Bet Championship status for another season.

The Verdict

It will certainly be interesting to see how much money Hull pump into improving their squad next season as the current team is clearly no where near where they want it to be right now.

The new manager will want to bring his own players in and as a result of this he will clearly be given significant funds to spend.

It is a stage of the takeover in which the new owner is still trying to assess which areas need investment etc.

Once this has been determined, we will start to see a much more structured approach to things as a whole for the club.