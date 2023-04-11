Matt Crooks came to Middlesbrough’s rescue yesterday, as the striker prevented a third loss in a row as they drew 2-2 with Bristol City.

Boro looked on course for another defeat over the Easter weekend, as they found themselves 2-0 down in the space of five minutes thanks to goals from Sam Bell and Harry Cornick. However, Aaron Ramsey and Crooks were on hand to rescue a point on their travels.

Is Middlesbrough’s automatic promotion hopes still alive?

Michael Carrick’s men saw Burnley come to the Riverside Stadium on Friday night and clinch all three points that secured their promotion back to the Premier League.

While in the process, Vincent Kompany’s men also put a big dent in Middlesbrough’s automatic promotion hopes.

Now yesterday’s 2-2 draw with Bristol City has put that fading chance into a distant dream, as Boro find themselves eight points behind Sheffield United, with the Blades still having a game in hand.

Boro’s form has tailed off lately, with Carrick’s men only winning one of their last five games in the Championship, and their aim now looks to be more about making sure they cement their place in the play-offs.

Carrick will know Middlesbrough’s chances of finishing in the top two are a long shot now, even more so now that Luton Town have moved ahead of Boro into third place. So the focus will switch to sealing a playoff spot and going into it in the best form possible.

What did Carrick say about Matt Crooks after the game?

This isn’t the first time this season that Crooks has rescued Boro, either with a draw or late winners. The 29-year-old has come up with late winners at Norwich City and Luton Town, while also bagging an important brace in the win over Birmingham City.

Now Crooks has done it again, this time helping Middlesbrough complete a comeback from 2-0 down to pick up a point on the road.

Speaking after the game, Carrick confirmed that he was about to make two or three subs, and Crooks was likely to be a player that would have left the field, but he was delighted the 29-year-old got on the score sheet.

He told The Northern Echo: “We were thinking about making two or three subs at that point because we were trying to change the momentum a little bit.

"Timing is a funny thing. I was delighted for Crooksy. I say all along how important I believe he is to the group, and he’s got big moments in him.

"I was delighted for him to get his goal and I thought we actually might have gone on and won it at that point."

Has Matt Crooks got a role to play at Middlesbrough?

Cameron Archer’s arrival at Middlesbrough in January has meant the Villa man has become the Championship side’s main man at the top end of the field, but Carrick says Crooks is still crucial in Middlesbrough’s promotion run in.

He added: “He gives everything for the team, puts the team first, and is so unselfish with so much of his play. He can have a massive impact and a massive say on how we finish the season."

Crooks has appeared 32 times for Boro in the Championship so far, netting seven times, and while he has found himself in and out of the side since Carrick arrived at the Riverside Stadium, the 29-year-old has still proven to be a key asset.

The 29-year-old may find himself behind players like Archer and Chuba Akpom, but when he has been on the pitch, he is still managing to provide key moments for this Middlesbrough team, something that Carrick will definitely come to notice.