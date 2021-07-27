Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Barnsley

‘Big mistake’, ‘Bit gutted about this’ – Many Barnsley fans react as transfer departure confirmed

Published

6 mins ago

on

After two years with the club, Conor Chaplin has departed Barnsley on a permanent basis as he joins ambitious League One outfit Ipswich Town.

The 24-year-old was a summer 2019 signing from Coventry City and played an important part in the Tykes staying up in the Championship that season, scoring 11 times in the league and was mainly utilised as a central striker.

Chaplin’s second season at Oakwell was less successful on a personal level – he scored just four times and for most of the season Valerien Ismael did not let him complete 90 minutes as he rotated his wealth of attacking options.

Out of his 34 appearances, Chaplin played a full 90 minutes just five times and towards the end of the season he spent more time on the bench from the start of matches.

With Markus Schopp arriving in Ismael’s place following the Frenchman’s departure to West Brom, he has sanctioned the sale of Chaplin to the Tractor Boys, although it doesn’t lessen his attacking options due to the recent signing of Belgian target man Obbi Oulare.

The fee for Chaplin is said to be around £750,000 according to the East Anglian Daily Times – Barnsley fans have been conveying a range of emotions about the transfer.


