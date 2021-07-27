‘Big mistake’, ‘Bit gutted about this’ – Many Barnsley fans react as transfer departure confirmed

After two years with the club, Conor Chaplin has departed Barnsley on a permanent basis as he joins ambitious League One outfit Ipswich Town.

The 24-year-old was a summer 2019 signing from Coventry City and played an important part in the Tykes staying up in the Championship that season, scoring 11 times in the league and was mainly utilised as a central striker.

Chaplin’s second season at Oakwell was less successful on a personal level – he scored just four times and for most of the season Valerien Ismael did not let him complete 90 minutes as he rotated his wealth of attacking options.

Out of his 34 appearances, Chaplin played a full 90 minutes just five times and towards the end of the season he spent more time on the bench from the start of matches.

Quiz: What was the score the last time Barnsley played at each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 Hillsborough 2-1 win 3-1 win 1-1 2-1 loss

With Markus Schopp arriving in Ismael’s place following the Frenchman’s departure to West Brom, he has sanctioned the sale of Chaplin to the Tractor Boys, although it doesn’t lessen his attacking options due to the recent signing of Belgian target man Obbi Oulare.

The fee for Chaplin is said to be around £750,000 according to the East Anglian Daily Times – Barnsley fans have been conveying a range of emotions about the transfer.

poor decision by the club that https://t.co/66QeQHQIC6 — Brett Flavell (@FlavellBrett) July 27, 2021

Bit gutted about this, didn’t really have the killer instinct but always linked play well🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/Ca7ogq9cwF — ConnorTonge99 (@CTonge99) July 27, 2021

Good luck chappers, loved having him here https://t.co/cGRfA85QM1 — Matt (@MatGarner94) July 27, 2021

It’s ok lads we’ve got frieser Miller and adeboyejo — SBFC0 (@SBFCO1) July 27, 2021

Good luck in the next chapter of your career, Conor. You gave it absolutely everything. ❤️ — CW (@CWreds20) July 27, 2021

Couldn’t fault his workrate but,ultimately,not good enough for championship. I’d rather have him on bench than Miller or Vix though tbf — M Kaye (@MKTarntyke) July 27, 2021

Gave 100% but just didn’t score enough goals, feel it’s a good move for him and club, good luck to him 👏 — Christian (@chris_wardell83) July 27, 2021

So sad to see Conor go Ipswich have got a good player at a bargain price. Good luck Conor. — JIM PARKS (@MAUNGYLIPS) July 27, 2021

Big mistake — Kuy (@AlfieKuy) July 27, 2021

Best of luck Conor, we'll miss you! — Helen Broom (@e5c570960b9c41a) July 27, 2021