‘Big mistake’, ‘Absolute joke’ – These Bradford City fans react to transfer update

Bradford City have confirmed that talented defender Reece Staunton has joined Bradford Park Avenue on a 28-day loan.

📰 NEWS | Good luck to @reece_staunton – who has today joined our neighbours @BPAFCOfficial on an initial 28-day loan agreement.#BCAFC | #TakeMeHome pic.twitter.com/PghJSiG8hz — Bradford City AFC (@officialbantams) November 12, 2021

The 19-year-old is highly-rated at Valley Parade but he has understandably found game time hard to come by given his age, particularly under new boss Derek Adams.

Staunton’s minutes this season have only come in the EFL Trophy, so it was decided to let him move on a temporary basis to the National League North side, who are struggling towards the bottom of the table, with the deal announced by the Bantams today.

Whilst some fans welcome the chance for the teenager to get some competitive football under his belt, others feel he should be closer to the first-team than he is and feel dropping down the leagues won’t be beneficial for his development.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from a section of the support on Twitter…

That’s an absolute joke for him to drop down that low. — JamieB (@JamieBakes) November 12, 2021

Big mistake, better than Calamity O'Connor.

MOTM on Tuesday.

Don't use him, we'll lose him. — Paul Johnston (@Johnston09P) November 12, 2021

The lads gonna tear it apart as will Kian, they’ll prove how good they are. Good luck to both #BCAFC — FrankPargeter (@FrankPargeter) November 12, 2021

Brilliant gets a good run of games at a very physical level and should be a star player which would be great for his confidence, don’t see the issue with it #bcafc — PrinceCharles (@vernamszn) November 12, 2021

With ridehalgh, foulds, paudie, canavan, songo’o all fit, where does he play? Get him on loan, nearer to match fit, then bring him back for cover etc.. over Christmas. Quite simply good management! — @bd6bantam (@bd6bantam) November 12, 2021

Van Dijk of that league — Thomas Stirk 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TomStirk1992) November 12, 2021

Way too good for them 😂 — Joe (@joe_horsfalll) November 12, 2021