Bradford City

‘Big mistake’, ‘Absolute joke’ – These Bradford City fans react to transfer update

Published

39 seconds ago

on

Bradford City have confirmed that talented defender Reece Staunton has joined Bradford Park Avenue on a 28-day loan.

The 19-year-old is highly-rated at Valley Parade but he has understandably found game time hard to come by given his age, particularly under new boss Derek Adams.

Staunton’s minutes this season have only come in the EFL Trophy, so it was decided to let him move on a temporary basis to the National League North side, who are struggling towards the bottom of the table, with the deal announced by the Bantams today.

Whilst some fans welcome the chance for the teenager to get some competitive football under his belt, others feel he should be closer to the first-team than he is and feel dropping down the leagues won’t be beneficial for his development.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer news from a section of the support on Twitter…


