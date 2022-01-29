‘Big miss’, ‘We have the squad’ – Many Luton Town fans react as Nathan Jones selects his starting XI for Blackburn Rovers clash

Two of the Championship’s in-form teams meet at Kenilworth Road this afternoon, with Blackburn Rovers making the journey to Luton Town.

Both sides have picked up 13 points from their last six games, with the Hatters fighting to secure a play-off place.

Rovers extended form makes for excellent reading, with Tony Mowbray’s side taking 29 points from 12 Championship fixtures, a run of results that has turned them into automatic promotion contenders.

Quiz: Did any of these 25 ex-Luton Town players ever get a red card during their time at the club?

1 of 25 Jake Howells? Yes No

The Hatters have picked up seven points from their last three home games, with that run including a win against Bournemouth and a draw versus Fulham.

Nathan Jones’ side sit seven points from the much-desired top-six positions and possess three games in hand on Huddersfield Town, the current occupiers of sixth spot.

The big bit of team news for Luton is that Elijah Adebayo misses out through injury, whilst Sonny Bradley is also missing from the starting XI.

There are starts again for Tom Lockyer and Gabriel Osho, with Fred Onyedinma and Allan Campbell starting after impressing off the bench during the week.

There are also spots on the bench for Harry Cornick and Harry Isted.

Here, we take a look at how Luton fans on Twitter have reacted to news of their starting XI to face Rovers…

No Elijah big loss, but we have the squad that can deal with it. Jerome, do your stuff today please! https://t.co/JG15lsEqkQ — Paul Babbage 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 🇬🇧 ⚽️🎾🥊🍻🍕🍍🎮 (@teamslikeLuton) January 29, 2022

Fred up top we’re gonna win https://t.co/ngL9YsCcE5 — 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗲 (@TraceTrace04) January 29, 2022

Good to see Cornick back. Shame no adebayo though a big miss. #COYH — Ed (@allam_ed) January 29, 2022

No Adebayo 🙁 — DoughnutDovee (@DoughnutDove) January 29, 2022

Sluga "injured" 🤔 👋 — Phil Clark (@p_clark60) January 29, 2022