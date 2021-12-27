‘Big miss’, ‘Pain’ – Many West Brom fans react as Valerien Ismael names team to face Derby County

West Brom will be hoping to strengthen their promotion bid this afternoon, with the Baggies travelling to Pride Park.

Valerien Ismael’s side are currently in fourth place but could earn themselves a spot in the automatic promotion positions with a win today.

West Brom are looking to bounce straight back to the Premier League after being relegated last time out and will be hoping to use January to their advantage.

The big West Brom Xmas Day quiz – Can you score 25/25?

1 of 25 What year were West Brom founded? 1868 1873 1878 1883

Derby are certainly in a false position, with their 24th place by no means a reflection of their season thus far.

The Rams have been deducted 21 points in total, and whilst they would still be hovering outside the relegation zone without a deduction, performances have been at a high standard for the most part.

Derby have held Fulham already this season, whilst they won all three points against Bournemouth, proving that they are more than capable of securing results against the division’s top teams.

Naming three changes from the side that drew 0-0 at Oakwell on December 17, Ismael has brought Jayson Molumby, Adam Rach and Grady Diangana back into the side.

Jordan Hugill has dropped to the bench for the visitors, whilst Alex Mowatt and Karlan Grant miss the tie because they have returned positive Covid tests.

Here, we take a look at how West Brom fans on Twitter have reacted to news of the team…

I want to cry — LD (@___WBA___) December 27, 2021

Gutted to be missing Grant and Mowatt, gonna be a right grind today 😭 — Sarah 💜 (@sarah_WBAx) December 27, 2021

Mowatt big miss. — DOOD (@DoodWBA) December 27, 2021

Big game for Diangana I feel. — Baggie S (@Baggie_Saiyan) December 27, 2021

We want TGH. — The Baggies Bible (@TheBaggiesBible) December 27, 2021

I feel a Reach masterclass coming on… — TheCommonCold (@Joe_Beddow) December 27, 2021

Liverslow again??? Why when we have TGH on the bench? No grant too… this could be a long match lads. — Mike_Fryer (@MikeFryer12) December 27, 2021

Reach LW. pain — j o e (@ftbl_joey) December 27, 2021