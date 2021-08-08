‘Big loss’, ‘Real shame’ – Many Bristol City fans react as player confirms desire to leave

A number of Bristol City supporters have been reacting to the latest comments from Nigel Pearson that midfielder Adam Nagy has expressed a desire to find a move away from the Robins this summer.

Bristol City picked up a point on the opening day of the Championship season after being held to a 1-1 draw by newly-promoted Blackpool at Ashton Gate.

One notable absentee from the squad was Nagy with Pearson electing to start both Matty James and Andy King at the heart of the midfield.

Following the game against Blackpool, Pearson confessed to Bristol Live that Nagy was not involved against the Tangerines after he informed him that he wants to leave Ashton Gate before the transfer window comes to a close this summer.

It is believed that Bristol City have not received any transfer offers for Nagy so far this summer and now they will have to wait to see if any potential suitors do come in for him before the window shuts.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Bristol City’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 2006/07 Enoch Showunmi Dave Cotterill Phil Jevons Scott Brown

Nagy had been a stand-out performer for Hungary in the Euros earlier on in the summer and that might have done something to put him in the shop window now he has indicated that he wants to leave Bristol City.

Many Bristol City supporters were not surprised by this update and believe that selling Nagy is now going to be the best resolution for all parties.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

If he doesn’t want to be here than that’s fair enough, the euros did put him in the window for bigger clubs https://t.co/vpGqX5z5yA — Tim (@TimMilts) August 7, 2021

😢 a class player we’ve wasted https://t.co/vhtgWzvxWP — ben (@Bennzky) August 7, 2021

To much competition there anyways …may as well Sell him and get a striker and a right back https://t.co/D65GEDkREk — Chris Hall (@Chrissy___Hall) August 7, 2021

Shame, this. I always liked Nagy but he’s clearly never quite settled. Probably a move back to the continent.

Good luck to him. https://t.co/8fSvDwYt7p — COYR (@COYR_BCFC) August 7, 2021

Not a massive surprise, evidently never particularly settled in here https://t.co/u3CkT0IC6g — Josh (@BCFCJD) August 7, 2021

Real shame. Looked like the playmaker we needed that could break defence into attack smoothly. Unfortunately, the injury in second game vs QPR (scored in coincidently) has had huge effect on his stop/start tenure with us. — JAC (@JoeAc96) August 7, 2021

We shall of course get nowhere with players who don't want to be here. Forgotten him already. — Dillsterism (@gingerminion99) August 7, 2021

Big loss. One of the few players with quality on the roster. — Keith Farrow (@plod1956) August 7, 2021