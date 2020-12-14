Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Big loss’, ‘Gutted’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s recent social post

Published

14 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt a frustrating injury blow, with Tony Pulis confirming that Dominic Iorfa is set for a spell on the sidelines. 

The defender suffered an Achilles injury, which is set to keep him out of action for the remainder of this year’s campaign, which will be hugely frustrating for the club’s supporters to hear of.

Iorfa has made 11 appearances for the Owls this term, and will leave a sizeable void in their defence, as they continue to struggle in the Championship.

Tony Pulis’ side are currently sat bottom of the second-tier standings, and will know that they need to put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities.

Iorfa took to Twitter to thank the club’s supporters for their messages after his injury was confirmed by Pulis on Saturday evening.

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action in midweek, when they take on struggling Nottingham Forest, in a game that could go a long way in deciding where both teams finish in the Championship this term.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to Iorfa’s message after his injury was confirmed.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


