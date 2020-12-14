‘Big loss’, ‘Gutted’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to player’s recent social post

Sheffield Wednesday have been dealt a frustrating injury blow, with Tony Pulis confirming that Dominic Iorfa is set for a spell on the sidelines.

The defender suffered an Achilles injury, which is set to keep him out of action for the remainder of this year’s campaign, which will be hugely frustrating for the club’s supporters to hear of.

Iorfa has made 11 appearances for the Owls this term, and will leave a sizeable void in their defence, as they continue to struggle in the Championship.

Tony Pulis’ side are currently sat bottom of the second-tier standings, and will know that they need to put together a positive run of results at the earliest of opportunities.

Iorfa took to Twitter to thank the club’s supporters for their messages after his injury was confirmed by Pulis on Saturday evening.

The road to recovery starts now, these things are part of the game. Thank you for all the messages and support, really appreciate them all 💙 pic.twitter.com/SZwuCvsxkI — Dominic Iorfa (@DominicIorfa) December 13, 2020

Sheffield Wednesday are set to return to action in midweek, when they take on struggling Nottingham Forest, in a game that could go a long way in deciding where both teams finish in the Championship this term.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to react to Iorfa’s message after his injury was confirmed.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

All the best Dom you will be best player in League 1 next season — M (@mattyn1991) December 13, 2020

Guttted big man but I will pray that you recover quickly 🙏🏼 — Danny Gee (@dannygeez23) December 13, 2020

All the best big Dom. Gutted for you. — ⒶⒶ 🦉 (@ANDYOWL82) December 13, 2020

Best player at the club boss, gonna miss you. Get well soon! 💙 — Æ (@_ae19_) December 13, 2020

Good luck with your recovery. Hope to see you back on the Hillsborough pitch soon. — Kate Tripp 🦉💙 (@Katiusmatius) December 13, 2020

At least you won't be sold now in January Dom 😉 — Mark Swfc Lindley (@MlLindley) December 14, 2020

Stay away from the medical team and you will be back twice as fast — .⚽️🏌️‍♂️ (@DaddyDurks) December 13, 2020

If there was ever a player you knew would meet a challenge head on, it's you 👊🏻 — Steve Turner (@Majortarantino) December 13, 2020

All the best Dom hopefully not the last time we’ll see you in blue & white ..suppose it depends on what league we end up in🦉💙 — Dale Haywood (@dalehaywood40) December 13, 2020

Big loss losing big dom when we are playing so poor at moment! Speedy recovery pal 👍 UTO — Ryan Savage (@Savagesheff2) December 13, 2020