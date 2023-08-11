Highlights Enzo Maresca's start as Leicester City boss has been promising, with two wins in their first two competitive matches.

Conor Coady is set to be sidelined for quite some time with an injury picked up in pre-season.

As a result, Leicester City will look to the transfer market for another central defender this summer.

Enzo Maresca's start to life at Leicester City has got off to a brilliant start, with the Foxes winning both of their competitive matches played so far this season.

Indeed, in the club's Championship opener last weekend, the Foxes defeated Coventry City at the King Power Stadium by two goals to one, with a brace from Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall pocketing the club all three points in that one.

Then, Leicester progressed through to the second round of the EFL Cup in midweek, winning 2-0 away at Burton Albion thanks to goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Wilfred Ndidi.

One noteable absentee from both of these fixtures, though, was summer signing Conor Coady.

The experienced defender signed for the Foxes from Wolves this summer in a deal reported to be worth up to £8.5 million.

However, having picked up an injury during pre-season, he was forced to miss the start of the new campaign.

What is the latest Conor Coady injury news?

Unfortunately for Leicester City, it does not look as though Coady will be back any time soon, either.

That is according to Foxes' boss Enzo Maresca, who was speaking to the media ahead of the club's Championship clash with Huddersfield Town this weekend.

Maresca revealed the extent of Coady's injury, confirming it was a big blow for the club.

"We lose a lot," Maresca explained when discussing Coady's injury, via The Athletic's transfer live blog.

"A big problem last season was a lack of leadership.

"One of the reasons we brought him in was because he is a huge leader.

"Now he is out for 10 weeks."

With his injury having been picked up in a friendly v OH Leuven in July, it seems as though Coady is set to be out for a further seven weeks. At least that is what The Athletic's report suggests.

As a result of Coady's injury, Maresca confirmed that the club are looking to bring in another central defender ahead of the transfer deadline.

Interestingly, the Foxes' boss also said that he needs another five or six players before the transfer window slams shut.

For opposition sides, that prospect will surely be a frightening one.

Who have Leicester City been linked with recently?

With Enzo Maresca confirming that the club are looking at further additions, Leicester have been linked with players in recent days.

One of these is Benfica forward Tiago Gouveia.

According to Mike McGrath of The Telegraph, the Foxes are one of five Championship clubs keen on a season-long loan deal for the 22-year-old.

Crystal Palace's Jesurun Rak-Sak is also another name to have been inked with a potential loan move to the King Power Stadium.