Big Leeds payout revealed upon Premier League return

Quoted in the Price of Football podcast, football finance expert Kieran Maguire has said that about a third of the money that Leeds earn from promotion – if they go up – from the Premier League TV deal will have to be spent on prior commitments.

The Whites are on the brink of a return to the Premier League at long last and, if Brentford lose tonight, any result that sees them get a point against Barnsley tomorrow will see them into the top flight.

If and when they do that, they’ll be able to make use of the bumper Premier League TV deal that stands at about £100m for the club, though Maguire has revealed around a third of that will be spent before they can even think about transfers.

He said:

“I think the big one, and this did take me a little bit aback because this is probably more than we see at most clubs, is that according to Leeds’ accounts, if they are promoted, the bonus pool for staff, which I presume is mainly players and management, is a whopping £19m.

“So yes there will be costs, realistically £30-£35m or around a third of the money from the Premier League, but that will still leave them in a strong position going into the transfer market.”

The Verdict

It’s obviously a lot of money but Leeds will have factored it in that some of it only gets paid upon promotion, where the Premier League cash will then come into play.

Leeds are a much-better run club than they once were and credit has to go to those in charge so that, even with this shell out, there should still be a decent amount left over which they may look to spend on transfers.