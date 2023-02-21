Big Ken Sema decision is looming, here is what Watford need to do: Opinion

Watford have been woefully inconsistent under two different managers, but perhaps their victory over West Bromwich Albion on Monday night will put them in good stead to go on a run between now and the end of the 2022-23 season.

The Hornets have been loitering in and around the play-off spots in the Championship all season, but have never taken the chance to really pull away from the chasing pack – much like Middlesbrough have as they close in on Sheffield United in second position.

For a squad like Watford’s it’s almost unforgivable that they aren’t with the likes of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro in their starting 11, but despite keeping a large chunk of last season’s Premier League squad, crippling injury issues have not helped matters one bit.

There have been a couple of constants in the Watford side this season though, with one of them being Ken Sema.

Sema is one of the longest-serving members of the Hornets squad, having arrived in 2018 from Ostersunds in his native Sweden, but he’s not always been a regular in the team.

The winger has struggled to make an impact in his two Premier League seasons with the club, and for one of them he was sent out on loan to Udinese to gain more minutes.

When in the Championship though, Sema has proven that he is a top player for the second tier, but perhaps one that doesn’t cut it when he reaches the top flight of English football.

In 2020-21, Sema scored five times and notched five assists in 41 appearances, and after 27 matches this campaign – having missed a month of action due to a hamstring injury – he has already surpassed his goal contributions tally for two seasons ago with four goals and seven assists.

He has been reliable for Bilic when he has been fit, and he was in the right place at the right time in the first half against the Baggies to slot home from a few yards out, with his second half effort which deflected off Erik Pieters proving to be the match-winner.

Sema’s recent good form, consisting of a goal and three assists in his last five appearances, has come at a great time for himself as sooner rather than later, Watford are bound to make a decision when it comes to his contract.

He penned a five-year deal at Vicarage Road back in 2018, meaning in just over four months’ time, Sema will be out of contract and free to move on.

However, the Watford hierarchy should not let that happen, no matter what league they are in next season.

Should they make the Premier League, then Sema can be a decent squad player – the club will no doubt add another winger to their ranks and that will shift him onto the bench, but he will still get his chances under Slaven Bilic.

In the Championship though he will be a key player once again if that is the level Watford are playing at in 2023-24 – his performances this season have showed an improvement in his end product and at the age of 29 he still has a few years remaining at his physical peak.

Watford should now move swiftly though to tie Sema down for the next few years as clubs from overseas are able to secure his services on a pre-contract arrangement should they wish – if they do not make an offer soon then they could come to regret it.