Big Ismaila Sarr decisions looms at Watford, here is what the Hornets must do: Opinion

It’s been a very mixed season in the Sky Bet Championship for Watford so far.

Inconsistent form began under former boss Rob Edwards at the beginning of the campaign, for which he lost his job, and not too much has changed following the arrival of Slaven Bilic.

The mitigating factor for Bilic, though, is that he had to deal with a remarkable injury crisis during December, January, and the early part of this month.

Despite that, though, the club find themselves well in the hunt for a play-off place in the division, currently sitting just one place outside of the top six ahead of this weekend’s clash with Sheffield United.

Indeed, with 13 games to go, depending on whether they turn up or not, the Hornets could just as easily finish the season sitting outside of the play-off places as they could promoted to the Premier League.

One big decision this summer looms for the club, though, regardless of which division they find themselves in next summer.

That decision pertains to Senegalese winger Ismaila Sarr – who has nine goals and five assists to his name in the Championship so far this campaign.

Having signed a five-year deal when signing from Rennes in 2019, the 24-year-old will have just one year left on his contract at Vicarage Road this summer.

Whilst it would be great if Sarr was willing to sign a new deal, and that should of course be the club’s first port of call, whether or not the Hornets are a Premier League side or Championship side next season, given their recent history, it feels unlikely that he would extend his terms, particularly when he has long been rumoured with established Premier League teams previously.

Think you’re a hardcore Watford fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 30 WHAT YEAR WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1881 1885

In that scenario, the Hornets must make a clear and decisive decision action over Sarr’s future and move him on this summer.

Indeed, whilst Watford may have resisted any temptation to cash in on the player in January, with Everton having made a late bid, they simply have to find a deal that works for them this summer.

Sarr cost in the region of £30 million when he joined from Rennes a few seasons ago – a club record fee by quite some distance – and the Hornets simply cannot afford to lose him for nothing after such a big outlay.

Furthermore, if the club remain a Championship side, their parachute payments will take a reduction, meaning Sarr’s sale could cover the drop in revenue somewhat or be used to make investments this summer that could lead to promotion.

If Watford go up, that problem of course does not exist, however, I believe it would still be time to part ways with Sarr if he did not sign a new contract.

Watford have been relegated with the 24-year-old in their side twice and now whilst those relegations are not his fault – not by a long stretch – he has, at times, been accused of being slightly passive in those difficult moments.

They say the definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results and from both Watford’s perspective and that of Ismaila Sarr, that is what they would be doing if they stuck by each other if the club did find themselves promoted.

Indeed, then, I really do believe that this summer is the right time for Watford and Ismaila Sarr to part ways.

With one year remaining on his contract, the Hornets must cash in whilst they still can, and look to re-invest that money back into the squad across multiple positions, rather than have him around for another season and lose him for nothing the following year.