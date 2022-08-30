This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Derby County are eyeing a late transfer move for Sheffield Wednesday forward Lee Gregory.

That is according to The Star, who report that the Rams are considering a late approach for Gregory in an attempt to bring him back to Pride Park.

The 34-year-old previously played for Derby in 2020/21, scoring three times in 11 Championship outings during a loan spell from Stoke City.

With the above in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their verdict on the report linking the 34-year-old with a return to Pride Park.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It’s easy to see what is attracting Derby County to Lee Gregory – goals.

The 34-year-old netted six times for Sheffield Wednesday in League One last term and given that James Collins is still yet to get off the mark, this could be a sensible move.

Whether or not you can see it happening is another story, though.

At this late stage of the window, you have to question whether or not Wednesday would be willing to strengthen a direct league rival, particularly in such an important area of the pitch.

As such, I think Derby’s pursuit will ultimately be unsuccessful, but with other clubs reportedly interested, Gregory is definitely a player to keep an eye on ahead of the transfer deadline later this week.

Marcus Ally

Judging by how James Collins has started the season at Pride Park, Liam Rosenior will be wanting to add some finishing touches to his attacking contingent before the deadline.

Lee Gregory does not jump off the page as a striker who would make the Rams more likely to win promotion from League One, but in turn bringing him in would weaken Sheffield Wednesday, who may become a direct rival.

The signing of Mallik Wilks at Hillsborough could make Darren Moore content to allow Gregory to go, but the Rams probably need someone a little more mobile to lead the line.

Gregory would not add a point of difference to the attack, of which is needed, not being dissimilar from Collins and being unlikely to be selected over David McGoldrick when both are available.

Derby should prioritise other targets.

Toby Wilding

This does look like a signing that would be a very good piece of business for Derby County to get done.

The Rams do still look short on firepower in the attacking areas, and will no doubt need to add to that if they are to remain competitive in League One throughout the course of the season.

In Gregory, they would be getting a player who can clearly make a big impact in front of goal at this level, having scored 17 goals and provided five assists in League One during the previous campaign.

That would obviously make him a big asset to Derby this season, and perhaps just as importantly, it could weaken a potential rival for promotion in Sheffield Wednesday, meaning this does feel like one those in charge at Pride Park ought to be working to get done.